Cessna Citation Longitude Achieves EASA Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021   

Textron Aviation today announced its flagship Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet achieved certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), clearing the way for customer deliveries to begin in the region.

Textron Aviation announced its flagship Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet has achieved certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This clears the way for customer deliveries to begin in the region. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet is designed, produced and delivered by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“In the second half of last year we saw a substantial increase in super-midsize flight activity across Europe as individuals relied on these products as a transportation solution,” said Tom Perry, vice president of Sales, EMEA, Textron Aviation. “The introduction of the Longitude to the European market will fulfill the international travel needs of many of our customers, while providing them peace of mind and convenience for both their business and personal travel.”

The largest jet in the Cessna Citation lineup, the Longitude was designed with business and return on investment at the forefront, with the lowest direct operating cost of any super-midsize jet. Capable of flying from Geneva to Dubai or Rome to New Delhi, the Longitude offers class-leading comfort, the quietest cabin in class, and advanced connectivity for those focused on staying productive in the air.

As a clean-sheet aircraft, the Longitude was designed with innovation front of mind, and a cabin experience shaped around customer input and a broad range of mission capabilities.

“The Longitude’s versatility has already enabled its utilization in multiple fields, from air ambulance to flight inspections,” added Perry. “We have one specially configured aircraft set to be delivered later this year, outfitted with flight inspection equipment to perform critical verification of navigation aids.”

The Longitude is backed by Textron Aviation’s extensive global customer service network, providing customers with direct access to nearly 3,000 expert employees, including service representatives offering maintenance, inspections, parts, repairs, avionic upgrades, equipment installations, refurbishments and other specialized services.

