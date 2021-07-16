checkAd

Tractor Supply Company Enters New Milestone Partnership With Professional Bull Riders

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced a multi-year agreement to be the official “Life Out Here” partner for Professional Bull Riders (PBR), the world’s leading bull riding organization. The partnership, which brings together two of the largest brands in their respective industries, features a robust multi-channel marketing plan. It includes a Tractor Supply-branded TV broadcast set, CBS television integrations and commercials, enhanced digital media experiences, local store activations across the country and custom content incorporating Tractor Supply and PBR rider talent.

For the first time ever, the PBR broadcast desk on CBS will transform from a set within the arena to a Tractor Supply-branded, open-air broadcast booth featuring both brands and enabling fan engagement during the pre-show broadcast. Tractor Supply will also have exclusive branding with the in-arena broadcast booth as announcers provide dirt-side commentary, conduct rider interviews and capture the excitement of the competition.

“Tractor Supply customers are some of Professional Bull Riding’s biggest fans, and a partnership with PBR presents an ideal opportunity to support our customers and their passions,” said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing, at Tractor Supply. “Professional bull riding is an exciting, dynamic and rapidly growing sport, attracting many fans who live and love Life Out Here. We are very excited about our partnership with PBR and the potential it also brings to attract new customers to Tractor Supply while bringing more PBR action to our local communities.”

Tractor Supply will have a flagship presence at the league’s top U.S. tours — the PBR Unleash The Beast tour and PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour — with local store activations corresponding to these tour events. Tractor Supply will also be a key partner at the PBR Global Cup, a five-country tournament considered to be the “Olympics” of bull riding. Additionally, PBR will produce and distribute a custom content series for Tractor Supply on its media channels.

