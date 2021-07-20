Rockwell Automation and Kezzler Partner to Offer End-to-End Cloud-Based Industrial Traceability Solutions

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a partnership with Kezzler AS, a cloud-based product digitization and traceability platform, to help manufacturers capture the journey of their products from raw material sources to point-of-sale or beyond using cloud-based supply chain solutions that focus on product traceability. The combined offering is ideal for customers in industries like life sciences, food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods that are focused on complying with regulatory requirements and meeting consumer expectations in areas like product quality, safety, and sustainability.

Rockwell’s supply chain capabilities will combine with Kezzler’s traceability technologies to help customers connect suppliers, manufacturing, logistics, and consumers into one real-time traceability platform. Kezzler’s cloud-based solution provides integration flexibility and ease of access to existing systems of record that incorporate a wide range of technologies from immutable ledgers (blockchain) to traditional databases. The two companies can also create unique identities that can be used to digitally identify and track products from creation to consumption. For example, Rockwell and Kezzler can provide the data needed for manufacturers to aggregate total environmental footprint per manufactured product. This data can then be used for evidence and improvement or be shared directly with consumers through the product, allowing a company to use sustainability practices as a competitive advantage.

Once the recently announced acquisition of Plex Systems closes, Rockwell anticipates integrating the cloud-native factory floor track-and-trace capabilities of Plex with the end-to-end capabilities of Kezzler, providing supply chain visibility and management capabilities that are both broad in scope and deep in functionality.

“Our partnership with Kezzler will provide greater supply chain transparency to enhance safety and quality control measures, ensure regulatory compliance, and meet ESG goals with cloud-based technologies that are easy to implement and easy to use,” said Matt Fordenwalt, Rockwell vice president and general manager, Systems & Solutions Business. “By combining our technology and expertise with Kezzler’s, we can quickly design and deliver a serialization solution customized to meet specific business requirements with advanced cloud-native software.”

Rockwell and Kezzler have already created traceability solutions for customers like FrieslandCampina, one of the world’s largest dairy companies. By creating unique QR codes on each of its Friso infant formula products, the company can now track its products from farmer to consumer. Consumers can also scan the codes to check authenticity and learn more about the product and its origin.

“Together, we can help manufacturers connect all points of a product’s journey, beginning with its inception and ending with its point of sale, consumption, or even where it’s recycled,” said Kezzler CEO, Christine C. Akselsen. “Tying upstream and downstream data together creates true end-to-end traceability, with a single data repository for each product.”

Kezzler is joining the Rockwell Automation Digital Partner Program, a centralized resource for best-in-class digital solutions designed to help customers as they guide and simplify digital transformation within their manufacturing operations.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Kezzler

Kezzler makes every single product unique, traceable and interactive. For over 19 years unique digital Kezzler identities have helped solve real-world problems in a sustainable way in multiple markets and sectors. Kezzler provides a cloud-based traceability platform that brings value to brand owners by securing supply chains and elevating the consumer experience – www.kezzler.com.

