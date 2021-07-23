checkAd

Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 11:30  |  29   |   |   

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Exhaust System Market by After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, GPF), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Trucks, Buses, Ag Tractor, Construction & Mining Equipment), Aftermarket, Component, Sensor, Application, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2026," published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Exhaust System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 36.9 billion in 2021 to USD 47.9 billion by 2026.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Growing vehicle emission is leading to the stringent emission and fuel economy regulations and growing penetration of aftertreatment devices in combinations are boosting the growth of the market for automotive exhaust system.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Exhaust System Market"
320 – Tables
59 – Figures
292 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87800437

SCR segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

SCR is one of the latest emission control devices that breaks down the hydrocarbons and NOx into water and nitrogen. It uses expensive metals such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum combined with ceramic bricks that act as a catalyst and the injection of automotive ammonia, more commonly known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) or AdBlue, to achieve low emission levels. The SCR technology reduces NOx emissions by nearly 90%. Therefore, its usage in most diesel vehicles across the globe is mandated under the new emission norms. SCRs trap NOx more efficiently compared to LNTs in vehicles with large engine capacities. Hence, passenger cars and LCVs with an engine capacity of above 2.0 liters are generally equipped with SCRs as they emit more NOx than vehicles with smaller engine capacities.

The growing penetration of after-treatment devices due to stringent emission norms for reducing NOx emission is a major factor driving the demand for SCR in all vehicle segments.

The sensors segment by component is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021

The demand for components of exhaust systems significantly reduced, owing to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdowns, causing a decline in vehicle production and sales in 2020. Thus, the exhaust system (OE) market by component witnessed negative growth in 2020.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Exhaust System Market by After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, GPF), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Trucks, Buses, Ag Tractor, Construction & Mining Equipment), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
INmune Bio acquires LUMICKS' z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer to accelerate the development of its NK ...
Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Growing Prevalence Globally and Expected Entry of New Therapies Shall Drive the Market at a 4.22% ...
Archer Wins; Defeats Wisk's Motion for Preliminary Injunction
3D Printing Composites Will be a $2 billion Industry Within the Next Decade, Says IDTechEx
Endo Announces Agreement in Principle to Settle Tennessee State Court Case
ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy bet on Zeleros to accelerate hyperloop in Europe
Sales of Arc Flash Protection Products to Grow over 5%, Annually through 2031: Fact.MR Concludes in Latest Study
Electric Lunch Box Sales to Increase by 1.3X Between 2021 and 2031, Lead by Digital Explorer Customer Archetype: Fact.MR Survey
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Managed Services Market worth $354.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Letter from Gatemore Capital Management LLP to Sensyne Health PLC
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom