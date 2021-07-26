CPSI and Medicomp Systems Announce Licensing Partnership to Integrate Quippe Clinical Data Engine Into Acute and Post-Acute EHR Platforms

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, and Medicomp Systems, which makes medical data relevant, usable and actionable, today announced that CPSI is integrating Medicomp’s Quippe Clinical Data Engine across its electronic health record (EHR) platforms. The new licensing partnership will provide clients with more efficient access to patient- and problem-specific information at the point of care.

Medicomp’s Quippe Clinical Data Engine delivers high-quality, clinically relevant data directly within clinical workflows. The addition of this technology to product solutions offered through the CPSI family of companies will empower providers and other clinicians with problem-oriented views that include meaningful details about a specific patient for any known or suspected disease state, improving system usability and delivering users the information they need.

“This partnership is exciting because it offers significant value to our clients, patients, and the communities we serve. Through standardization of data, Quippe Clinical Data Engine helps eliminate instances of nonrelevant information in the EHR which can negatively impact clinical workflows,“ said William J. Hayes, M.D., chief medical officer of CPSI. “This technology mirrors how healthcare clinicians think and work in a way that significantly improves the workflow efficiency and clinical decision making in delivering higher quality care to the patient and ultimately improves outcomes.”

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, added, “We are pleased to enter this partnership with Medicomp. By leveraging Quippe solutions, we can further enhance the value of our proven EHRs. Importantly, this added functionality allows us to support our clients through their continued transition to value-based payment models and their reliance on quality outcomes. This partnership reinforces CPSI’s commitment to support best practice care delivery.”

“We are impressed with the vision and commitment of CPSI leadership in delivering solutions that enable clinical usability and connected care,” said David Lareau, chief executive officer of Medicomp. “We believe this will significantly impact the market and be a signal to the industry that a new generation of EHR systems powered by clinical data is here.”