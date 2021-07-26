checkAd

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Distribution Increase, New Sustainability Initiative, and Timing of Earnings Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today declared the distribution attributable to the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company announced a new sustainability initiative and the date of its second quarter 2021 earnings call.

Common Distribution

The Board of Directors of the general partner (the “Board”) has approved a cash distribution for common units attributable to the second quarter of 2021 of $0.25 per unit. This represents an increase of approximately 43% over the common distribution paid with respect to the prior quarter. In determining the distribution level with respect to the second quarter, the Board considered a base distribution of $0.20 per unit, which it expects will be sustainable through the end of 2021, plus a special distribution of $0.05 per unit which reflects certain positive, non-recurring items in the quarter which will be discussed in greater detail in the earnings release scheduled for August 2, 2021. Distributions will be payable on August 20, 2021 to unitholders of record on August 13, 2021.

Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Black Stone Minerals’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “We are pleased to announce a significant distribution increase for the second quarter. The increase in our base distribution rate to $0.20 per unit was driven by the more constructive commodity price environment and the positive momentum in our core development areas. In addition, our very low debt balance allows us greater flexibility to reward our unitholders when we have positive one-time items occur in a quarter. Even with this additional $0.05 per unit special distribution we expect to have solid coverage for the quarter.

“Our improved distribution outlook extends beyond the remainder of 2021. With the uplift in our hedge prices into next year, we anticipate strong potential for further increases in the regular distribution level as we look forward to 2022.”

New Sustainability Initiative

Black Stone has created a nascent Carbon Responsibility Program and has taken first steps towards proactive measures in environmental responsibility. The Company expects to evaluate numerous alternatives in the future to be among the leaders in the mineral space in this area.

Black Stone has entered into several arrangements over the course of 2021 where the Company has granted surface use waivers on its mineral acreage in favor of solar developers. Proceeds to Black Stone from these efforts total approximately $1.1 million year-to-date. The Company plans to use a portion of these proceeds to purchase carbon credits to offset part of the CO2 emissions associated with its minerals production. Black Stone expects that the carbon credits purchased with these proceeds may more than offset the direct CO2 emissions from its Shelby Trough Angelina County 2021 royalty production.

Seite 1 von 3
Black Stone Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Distribution Increase, New Sustainability Initiative, and Timing of Earnings Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today declared the distribution attributable to the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company announced a new sustainability initiative and the date of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Hiring of Carrie Clark as Senior Vice President, Land & Legal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten