QAD Recognizes Partner Excellence with 2021 Partner Program Awards
QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced the winners of its Partner Program Awards for 2021. The annual awards recognize partners in the QAD community for their achievements in contributing to the success of QAD customers.
“Our partners are incredibly important to our global success,” said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. “They know our culture and our solutions and provide expertise and experience to help our customers become Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. It’s a pleasure recognizing them each year for the great work that they do.”
The 2021 Partner Program Award winners:
- Strategic Information Group received the Business Transformation Award. This award recognizes a partner that helps a customer change its business processes as supported by QAD solutions and has been able to measure and demonstrate those achievements. Strategic Information Group completed a successful QAD Cloud conversion upgrade in eight months for an automotive customer. The project included the implementation of QAD Automation Solutions to significantly streamline the shop floor and customer communication information flows.
- Kettering Professional Services received the Rapid Achiever Award. This award highlights the rapid, agile and effective implementation of a QAD solution with demonstrable results and with an experienced and highly skilled team. Kettering helped a QAD customer split its business into two separate entities and implement QAD at both. The project included creating a domain for one company and transferring a trading entity to it within two weeks. The second company was upgraded to the cloud within three months.
- SIT Consultores received the QAD Cloud Award. This award recognizes a partner that demonstrates a strong commitment to software, services or technology that affords customers a rapid and agile deployment in the QAD Cloud. SIT Consultores completed a remote implementation of QAD Adaptive ERP for a customer in Mexico. The implementation was done in full compliance with statutory Mexican government and business requirements in time for a new production plant to open in May 2021.
- Aliter Business Solutions Private Limited received the Rising Star Award. This award is for partners who have been in partnership with QAD for less than 36 months and have excelled in growing their QAD business. Aliter helped a QAD customer upgrade and transition to QAD Cloud in eight weeks with no impact to the business. In addition, Aliter built a comprehensive e-invoicing solution integrated with QAD for customers in India.
The QAD Global Partner Network has over 100 partners that complement QAD’s offerings and help QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology that help its customers as they modernize their business processes, manage disruption and leverage them for competitive advantage. The program includes several types of relationships including channel partners, system integrators and service organizations, solution providers and technology providers.
