checkAd

QAD Recognizes Partner Excellence with 2021 Partner Program Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:10  |  26   |   |   

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced the winners of its Partner Program Awards for 2021. The annual awards recognize partners in the QAD community for their achievements in contributing to the success of QAD customers.

“Our partners are incredibly important to our global success,” said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. “They know our culture and our solutions and provide expertise and experience to help our customers become Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. It’s a pleasure recognizing them each year for the great work that they do.”

The 2021 Partner Program Award winners:

  • Strategic Information Group received the Business Transformation Award. This award recognizes a partner that helps a customer change its business processes as supported by QAD solutions and has been able to measure and demonstrate those achievements. Strategic Information Group completed a successful QAD Cloud conversion upgrade in eight months for an automotive customer. The project included the implementation of QAD Automation Solutions to significantly streamline the shop floor and customer communication information flows.
  • Kettering Professional Services received the Rapid Achiever Award. This award highlights the rapid, agile and effective implementation of a QAD solution with demonstrable results and with an experienced and highly skilled team. Kettering helped a QAD customer split its business into two separate entities and implement QAD at both. The project included creating a domain for one company and transferring a trading entity to it within two weeks. The second company was upgraded to the cloud within three months.
  • SIT Consultores received the QAD Cloud Award. This award recognizes a partner that demonstrates a strong commitment to software, services or technology that affords customers a rapid and agile deployment in the QAD Cloud. SIT Consultores completed a remote implementation of QAD Adaptive ERP for a customer in Mexico. The implementation was done in full compliance with statutory Mexican government and business requirements in time for a new production plant to open in May 2021.
  • Aliter Business Solutions Private Limited received the Rising Star Award. This award is for partners who have been in partnership with QAD for less than 36 months and have excelled in growing their QAD business. Aliter helped a QAD customer upgrade and transition to QAD Cloud in eight weeks with no impact to the business. In addition, Aliter built a comprehensive e-invoicing solution integrated with QAD for customers in India.

The QAD Global Partner Network has over 100 partners that complement QAD’s offerings and help QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology that help its customers as they modernize their business processes, manage disruption and leverage them for competitive advantage. The program includes several types of relationships including channel partners, system integrators and service organizations, solution providers and technology providers.

Seite 1 von 3
QAD Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QAD Recognizes Partner Excellence with 2021 Partner Program Awards QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced the winners of its Partner Program Awards for 2021. The annual awards recognize partners in the QAD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21QAD Adaptive ERP Achieves Veracode Verified Standard Status
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21QAD Expanding Its Global Partner Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - QADA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21QADA Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of QAD Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – QADA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten