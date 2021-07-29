Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Our second quarter results reflect both the strength of our business and the recent shift in consumer behavior we’ve seen as people spend less time at home,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest. “While we navigate through pandemic impacts, Pinterest is focused on building for the long-term by transforming from a place to browse, save and organize to a community of inspiring people sharing their passions and expertise.”

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Revenue $ 613,210 $ 272,485 125% Net income (loss) $ 69,417 $ (100,748 ) NM Non-GAAP net income (loss)* $ 169,930 $ (38,351 ) NM Adjusted EBITDA* $ 178,213 $ (33,900 ) NM Adjusted EBITDA margin* 29 % (12 ) %

NM - not meaningful

* For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "―About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Q2 2021 Other Highlights

The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and average revenue per user ("ARPU") based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Revenue - Global $ 613 $ 272 125 % Revenue - United States $ 480 $ 232 107 % Revenue - International $ 133 $ 41 227 % MAUs - Global 454 416 9 % MAUs - United States 91 96 (5 )% MAUs - International 363 321 13 % ARPU - Global $ 1.32 $ 0.70 89 % ARPU - United States $ 5.08 $ 2.50 103 % ARPU - International $ 0.36 $ 0.14 163 %

Guidance

We continue to navigate uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Our current expectation is that Q3 revenue will grow in the low-40% range year over year. We expect Q3 operating expenses will grow modestly quarter over quarter as we continue to ramp investments in our long-term strategic priorities, with plans to resume our brand marketing campaign in early Q4.

Engagement headwinds on Pinterest have continued in July. As of July 27, 2021, U.S. MAUs have declined approximately 7% and global MAUs have grown approximately 5% year over year*. The evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions remain unknown, and we are not providing guidance on Q3 2021 MAUs given our lack of visibility into certain key drivers of engagement.

We intend to provide further detail on our outlook during the conference call.

Our key strategic priorities for 2021 remain anchored in content, Pinner experience, advertiser success and shopping. We plan to continue investing in these this year. We expect R&D efforts to continue to focus on Pinner product, ad product and measurement investments. We intend to grow our headcount further, in particular to support our international expansion efforts. We think these investments will support long-term growth and continue to build the foundations for a scaled business over time.

* Results, trends and outlook for the Q3 2021 period to date are preliminary, subject to change, and may not be an indication of future performance.

Webcast and conference call information

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,012,928 $ 669,230 Marketable securities 1,130,398 1,091,076 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,065 and $8,811 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 468,181 563,733 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,204 33,502 Total current assets 2,663,711 2,357,541 Property and equipment, net 59,034 69,375 Operating lease right-of-use assets 136,900 155,916 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 13,842 13,562 Other assets 12,159 13,065 Total assets $ 2,885,646 $ 2,609,459 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,038 $ 49,491 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 189,411 155,340 Total current liabilities 237,449 204,831 Operating lease liabilities 121,632 139,321 Other liabilities 22,638 22,936 Total liabilities 381,719 367,088 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 553,387 and 530,140 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 89,401 and 96,232 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 4,790,079 4,574,934 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,148 2,480 Accumulated deficit (2,287,306 ) (2,335,049 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,503,927 2,242,371 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,885,646 $ 2,609,459

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 613,210 $ 272,485 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 127,819 108,259 Research and development 181,731 136,593 Sales and marketing 164,340 86,483 General and administrative 68,122 45,680 Total costs and expenses 542,012 377,015 Income (loss) from operations 71,198 (104,530 ) Interest income 1,125 4,218 Interest expense and other income (expense), net 337 (16 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 72,660 (100,328 ) Provision for income taxes 3,243 420 Net income (loss) $ 69,417 $ (100,748 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 636,190 586,737 Diluted 692,364 586,737

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 47,743 $ (241,944 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,537 20,231 Share-based compensation 179,720 143,169 Non-cash charitable contributions 20,490 2,748 Other 9,398 1,063 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 98,686 103,544 Prepaid expenses and other assets (18,342 ) (7,180 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,643 21,456 Accounts payable (1,498 ) 9,780 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,662 (7,743 ) Operating lease liabilities (20,646 ) (24,357 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 375,393 20,767 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (3,428 ) (11,325 ) Purchases of marketable securities (571,216 ) (308,612 ) Sales of marketable securities 154,586 113,184 Maturities of marketable securities 373,162 422,266 Other investing activities — 316 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (46,896 ) 215,829 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 14,935 32,749 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on release of restricted stock units — (56,887 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,935 (24,138 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (305 ) (150 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 343,127 212,308 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 678,911 677,743 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,022,038 $ 890,051 Supplemental cash flow information Accrued property and equipment $ 905 $ 4,453 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 1,657 $ 4,121 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,012,928 $ 863,620 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 299 3,210 Restricted cash included in other assets 8,811 23,221 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,022,038 $ 890,051

PINTEREST, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Share-based compensation by function: Cost of revenue $ 2,180 $ 2,325 Research and development 70,729 46,358 Sales and marketing * 13,996 (2,074 ) General and administrative 13,356 15,536 Total share-based compensation $ 100,261 $ 62,145 Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function: Cost of revenue $ 94 $ 94 General and administrative 158 158 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 252 $ 252 Reconciliation of total costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses $ 542,012 $ 377,015 Share-based compensation (100,261 ) (62,145 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (252 ) (252 ) Total non-GAAP costs and expenses (1) $ 441,499 $ 314,618 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 69,417 $ (100,748 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,754 8,485 Share-based compensation 100,261 62,145 Interest income (1,125 ) (4,218 ) Interest expense and other (income) expense, net (337 ) 16 Provision for income taxes 3,243 420 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 178,213 $ (33,900 )

* Share-based compensation expense was negative for the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to the reversal of previously recognized share-based compensation expense related to unvested restricted stock units forfeited by our former Chief Operating Officer. (1) Non-cash charitable contributions of $1.2 million were not excluded for non-GAAP purposes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as these were not material.

PINTEREST, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 69,417 $ (100,748 ) Share-based compensation 100,261 62,145 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 252 252 Non-GAAP net income (loss) (1) $ 169,930 $ (38,351 ) Basic weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share 636,190 586,737 Weighted-average dilutive securities (2) 56,173 — Diluted weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share 692,364 586,737 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ (0.07 )

(1) Non-cash charitable contributions of $1.2 million were not excluded for non-GAAP purposes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as these were not material. (2) Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, unvested restricted stock units and unvested restricted stock awards.

