checkAd

XA Investments Advises Thornburg on the Launch of its First Listed Closed-End Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 23:15  |  20   |   |   

XA Investments LLC ("XAI"), an alternative investment firm that focuses on the closed-end fund marketplace, has served as a consultant to Thornburg Investment Management (“Thornburg”) on the successful completion of the initial public offering of the Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD). The Trust’s shares began trading Wednesday, July 28, 2021 on the Nasdaq.

In October 2020, XAI announced the formal launch of its registered closed-end fund structuring and consulting practice. By using the firm's extensive industry network and expertise, XAI clients, including Thornburg, can leverage the strategic closed-end fund marketplace knowledge that has been at the core of XA Investments since its inception in 2016. XAI provides market and portfolio insights, and customized services and advice to asset managers seeking to launch new closed-end funds and other permanent capital vehicles. Driven by an experienced team with a deep investment knowledge and registered fund industry network, XAI has helped clients in engagements ranging from full product builds to sales and marketing projects.

The Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (“TBLD”) raised $580 million, selling 29,000,000 common shares at $20 per share, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The lead managers of the underwriting syndicate were UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co. TBLD seeks to provide high current income and additional total return by investing in a broad range of income-producing securities. Using an active global allocation and a rigorous bottom-up fundamental investment process, TBLD invests in both equity and opportunistic fixed income located in the United States and around the globe.

"We enjoyed partnering with the team at Thornburg and are proud to have worked with them to launch their debut closed-end fund offering. Working together, we have set the foundation for Thornburg to continue its growth in the closed-end fund marketplace,” said Kimberly Flynn, Managing Director of XA Investments.

XAI specializes in helping institutional managers seeking to enter the growing retail marketplace with the development of U.S. registered funds including exchange-listed closed-end funds, interval funds, tender offer funds and hybrid funds. XAI seamlessly partners with its consulting clients and works collaboratively with internal project teams to execute on the product launch and capital raise.

Seite 1 von 3


Thorn Inm Bldr/Sh USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XA Investments Advises Thornburg on the Launch of its First Listed Closed-End Fund XA Investments LLC ("XAI"), an alternative investment firm that focuses on the closed-end fund marketplace, has served as a consultant to Thornburg Investment Management (“Thornburg”) on the successful completion of the initial public offering of …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
Lantheus Announces the First and Only FDA Cleared AI-Enabled PSMA Digital Application, aPROMISE, ...
Aptar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GSK announces FDA approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) for use in adults with chronic rhinosinusitis ...
Humana Prices $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
TotalEnergies: Financial Report – 1st half 2021
NIH Advances ACTIV-5/BET-B Trial Evaluating Lenzilumab from a Phase 2 Exploratory Study to a Phase ...
SJW Group Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and Declares ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste