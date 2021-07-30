XA Investments Advises Thornburg on the Launch of its First Listed Closed-End Fund

XA Investments LLC ("XAI"), an alternative investment firm that focuses on the closed-end fund marketplace, has served as a consultant to Thornburg Investment Management (“Thornburg”) on the successful completion of the initial public offering of the Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD). The Trust’s shares began trading Wednesday, July 28, 2021 on the Nasdaq.

In October 2020, XAI announced the formal launch of its registered closed-end fund structuring and consulting practice. By using the firm's extensive industry network and expertise, XAI clients, including Thornburg, can leverage the strategic closed-end fund marketplace knowledge that has been at the core of XA Investments since its inception in 2016. XAI provides market and portfolio insights, and customized services and advice to asset managers seeking to launch new closed-end funds and other permanent capital vehicles. Driven by an experienced team with a deep investment knowledge and registered fund industry network, XAI has helped clients in engagements ranging from full product builds to sales and marketing projects.

The Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (“TBLD”) raised $580 million, selling 29,000,000 common shares at $20 per share, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The lead managers of the underwriting syndicate were UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co. TBLD seeks to provide high current income and additional total return by investing in a broad range of income-producing securities. Using an active global allocation and a rigorous bottom-up fundamental investment process, TBLD invests in both equity and opportunistic fixed income located in the United States and around the globe.

"We enjoyed partnering with the team at Thornburg and are proud to have worked with them to launch their debut closed-end fund offering. Working together, we have set the foundation for Thornburg to continue its growth in the closed-end fund marketplace,” said Kimberly Flynn, Managing Director of XA Investments.

XAI specializes in helping institutional managers seeking to enter the growing retail marketplace with the development of U.S. registered funds including exchange-listed closed-end funds, interval funds, tender offer funds and hybrid funds. XAI seamlessly partners with its consulting clients and works collaboratively with internal project teams to execute on the product launch and capital raise.