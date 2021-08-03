checkAd

PVH Corp. Completes Sale of Heritage Brands to Authentic Brands Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 00:18  |   |   |   

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] , parent company of Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER, announced today it has completed its previously announced sale of certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group (ABG). The cash purchase price for the transaction, which includes the IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene trademarks and certain related inventories and other assets, was $223 million, subject to adjustment.

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, PVH Corp., commented, “PVH is entering a new growth chapter, executing against our accelerated recovery priorities and with clear focus on unlocking the full potential of our iconic, global growth brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. We also believe that ABG is well positioned to further develop and support our former Heritage Brands for future success.”

Mr. Larsson continued: “On behalf of PVH, I want to thank everyone who has been a part of the Heritage Brands team over the years, helping us become the strong, global company we are today.”

PVH will continue to own and operate the intimates and underwear businesses, led by Warner’s, as well as continue to operate its dress shirt and neckwear business, including under the brands being sold pursuant to a license from ABG.

PJ Solomon is serving as exclusive financial advisor to PVH on the transaction. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal advisor.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to PVH Corp.’s (the “Company”) future plans objectives, expectations and intentions are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation, (i) the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the transaction; (iii) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; (iv) litigation relating to the transaction; (v) the Company may be considered to be highly leveraged and uses a significant portion of its cash flows to service its indebtedness, as a result of which the Company might not have sufficient funds to operate its businesses in the manner it intends or has operated in the past; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PVH Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. Completes Sale of Heritage Brands to Authentic Brands Group PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] , parent company of Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER, announced today it has completed its previously announced sale of certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
NW Natural Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Hello Sunshine Announces Majority Investment from Newly Formed, Next Generation Media Company ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste