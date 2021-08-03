checkAd

DIDI UPDATED CLASS PERIOD ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – DIDI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit expanding the Class Period on behalf of more purchasers of the securities of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with DiDi’s June 30, 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (2) between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DiDi securities during the expanded Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the DiDi class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2113.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured and defendants throughout the expanded Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) urged DiDi to delay its IPO; (2) DiDi “had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations”; (3) DiDi could not guarantee data security; (4) due to the foregoing, DiDi would face “serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties” from relevant authorities; (5) DiDi and its many apps would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC, which could lead to removal of Didi’s apps from app stores; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the DiDi class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2113.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

