Asante Gold Announces Key Operations Team Managers to Fast Track Bibiani to Production

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") announces that it has recruited an industry proven operations leadership team that is tasked with expanding the resources and fast tracking the development of the Bibiani Gold Mine to production within the next year.

New Management Team        

Dave Anthony: Chief Operating Officer

A resident of Canada, Mr. Anthony holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Queen’s University. He has +40 years’ international experience in mining and mineral processing mostly gained at the senior management & executive levels in gold process plant design, permitting, construction and operation. This includes 10 years in Africa, where he worked to become COO of African Barrick Gold.

He has designed, delivered and operated open pit and underground mine assets with CAPEX from $100M to $3.6B and with total material movement to 65 Mt/y.

Eben Swanepoel: Project Director

A resident of South Africa, Mr. Swanepoel has 43 years mining experience in open pit and underground mining. He holds a Masters in Engineering, GDE in Mineral Economics and a 4-year diploma in Mine Survey.

Mr. Swanepoel has worked on various mines in Africa of which the latest was the Galiano Gold - Goldfields Nkran Mine in Ghana where he held the position of General Manager - Operations for 4 years. During this time, the company was voted as the best mining company in Ghana for 2 consecutive years. He has held various positions from General Manager to CEO and Project Director. He was also a Director of Tati Nickel Mining Co. Ltd.

Dean Bertram: Executive General Manager 

A resident of Ghana, Mr. Bertram has held the position of Managing Director of Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited for the past 2 years and has served on the boards of Resolute Mining Limited’s Ghanaian and Ivorian subsidiaries since 2008. A geologist by profession, Mr. Bertram has 35 years mining and exploration experience, including 30 years in West Africa. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Paul Abbott: Manager Geology

A resident of Ghana, Mr. Abbott holds a General MSc. in geology with 50 years of international exploration and mining experience, including 30 years in West Africa, primarily in Ghana. Mr. Abbott is credited with numerous gold discoveries, most recently the 7.0Moz Namdini gold deposit being developed by Cardinal Resources in northern Ghana. He has worked extensively at Kubi and on delineation of the 4.5Moz Obotan deposit for PMI Gold Corporation (now the Galiano Gold - Goldfields Nkran Mine), on Ghana’s Asankrangwa gold belt.

