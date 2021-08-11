checkAd

BM Technologies (NYSE BMTX) and Company’s Chair, CEO, and Founder, Luvleen Sidhu Included Among 2021 Finovate Awards Finalists

BM Technologies recognized for a groundbreaking fintech partnership and Sidhu distinguished for empowering women in financial services.

Radnor, PA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced its inclusion as a Finovate’s Best Fintech Partnership finalist. Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX) is recognized as a finalist in the Fintech Woman of the Year category.

The Finovate Awards honors 25 fintech companies and professionals for their ingenuity and thought leadership. Specifically, the Best Fintech Partnership is presented to a financial institution and fintech company for their groundbreaking innovation while the Fintech Woman of the Year award distinguishes a fintech leading lady for her empowerment of women in the financial service sector.

“I’d like to extend my congratulations to all 2021 Finovate Awards finalists,” stated Sidhu. “It is an honor to be included among this group of fintech companies and leaders, each making innovative contributions to the financial services industry.”

Launched in January 2015, BMTX, formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and financially empowering. The company went public this year and is being traded under the fintech stock ticker symbol BMTX. With approximately two million accounts, BMTX is EBITDA-positive. Its low-cost distribution and profitable model continue to set it apart from other neobanking fintechs in the market. The company has a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Today, it provides its BaaS platform to 735 colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately one in every three college students in the United States. Additionally, BMTX expanded its white label banking business beyond the college sector in recent years.

Winners of these prestigious awards will be announced on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX)—formerly known as BankMobile—is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 735 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at www.bmtx.com. 

CONTACT: Sara Klein
BM Technologies
2128053018
sklein@rubensteinpr.com




