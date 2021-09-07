checkAd

Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • D.A. Davidson Virtual 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT).
  • Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of the presentations will be available under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences: D.A. Davidson Virtual 20th …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Guidewire Acquires HazardHub, a Leading Insurtech Provider of API-Driven Property Risk Insights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Guidewire Software to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 2, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21ServicePower’s ClaimCenter Integration for Field Adjuster Schedule Optimization Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten