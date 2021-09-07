NESR and Cactus Announce Collaboration in the Middle East

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, and Cactus, Inc. ("Cactus") (NYSE: WHD), a leading provider of wellhead and pressure control equipment, announced that they have entered into an agreement to provide and deploy Cactus frac rental equipment in the Middle East, as well as other initiatives in the key markets. Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus stated, "The differentiated nature of Cactus' products and service execution has enabled us to significantly expand our presence across U.S. unconventional basins over the last several years. Through this new agreement with NESR, we are extending this model to customers in the MENA region. We have highlighted the Middle East as an area of potential future growth and we are pleased to have officially deployed assets and personnel in the region, working together with NESR. We are excited about the expansion of unconventional oil & gas development activities in the Middle East and hope to leverage NESR's extensive footprint and excellent customer relationships to grow the business."