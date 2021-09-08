checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that today, the supervisory judges (rechters-commissarissen) in the Dutch suspension of payments (the "Dutch SoP") proceedings opened the creditors' meeting to discuss the claims as submitted in the procedure and to consider the Composition Plan. Following these discussions, the members of the Committee of Representation were asked to cast their votes on the Composition Plan. The supervisory judges confirmed that there was a positive decision supporting the Composition Plan with all fifteen members voting in favour. The outcome will now need to be considered by the District Court of Amsterdam in a subsequent confirmation hearing, which has been scheduled at 10.00 am (CET) on 16 September 2021 at the District Court of Amsterdam.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

Contact:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Investor Relations
Phone: +27 21 808 0700
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com

8 September 2021

Wertpapier


