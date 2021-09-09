checkAd

Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy contract from Aker Solutions to provide equipment for the partial electrification of Troll B and full electrification of the Troll C semi-submersibles.Equinor estimates that reducing the power from gas turbines on Troll B …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy contract from Aker Solutions to provide equipment for the partial electrification of Troll B and full electrification of the Troll C semi-submersibles.
  • Equinor estimates that reducing the power from gas turbines on Troll B and C will reduce annual carbon emissions by approximately 500,000 tonnes
  • Contract to supply the complete packages for the electrical transmission, distribution, and power management system (PMS) for the Troll West electrification project in the North Sea
  • The Troll oil & gas field is operated by Equinor
