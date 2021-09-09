Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 14:28 | 46 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 14:28 | (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy contract from Aker Solutions to provide equipment for the partial electrification of Troll B and full electrification of the Troll C semi-submersibles.Equinor estimates that reducing the power from gas turbines on Troll B … (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy contract from Aker Solutions to provide equipment for the partial electrification of Troll B and full electrification of the Troll C semi-submersibles.Equinor estimates that reducing the power from gas turbines on Troll B … (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy contract from Aker Solutions to provide equipment for the partial electrification of Troll B and full electrification of the Troll C semi-submersibles.

Equinor estimates that reducing the power from gas turbines on Troll B and C will reduce annual carbon emissions by approximately 500,000 tonnes

Contract to supply the complete packages for the electrical transmission, distribution, and power management system (PMS) for the Troll West electrification project in the North Sea

The Troll oil & gas field is operated by Equinor



Siemens Energy Aktie





