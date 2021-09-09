checkAd

idobi Signs Exclusive Agreement with AdsWizz for Global Monetization of Audio Inventory

AdsWizz, a global leader in digital audio and podcast technology solutions, and idobi Network, the internet's #1 alternative music network, today announced the expansion of their current agreement, making AdsWizz the exclusive global monetization provider for advertisers seeking to reach idobi’s highly engaged audience across key markets, including the US and Europe.

Building on a successful existing relationship, this expanded agreement designates AdsWizz as the sole monetization provider for all of idobi’s inventory. Buyers can access idobi’s inventory through the AdsWizz Marketplace, a global exchange enabling publishers and advertisers to easily transact audio advertising programmatically.

Through the AdsWizz Marketplace, advertisers will gain access to idobi’s distinctive global audience of trend-makers in the 13–34 demographic, evenly split between genders. idobi is an all-access-pass to the alternative music world, including three fan-favorite streaming stations focused on alt-rock, heavy, and indie genres. Enhancing the music with content that resonates, the idobi studio produces over 20 podcast-shows dedicated to the alternative music & entertainment lifestyle and the community who inspires it.

“Since 1999 idobi has cultivated an international community within the alternative music world. In that time the network has become more than music: idobi is now a lifestyle. Building on a consistently beneficial relationship with the AdsWizz team, who continues to revolutionize the audio advertising technology space, we look forward to expanded opportunities and growth via this new era in our relationship,” said Eddie Barella, COO & Program Director, idobi.

“This expanded agreement will enable us to help increase the monetization of idobi's valuable inventory to the fullest extent and to do that for them globally. We are excited to continue working with them across countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Brazil," said Anne Frisbie, SVP Global Supply & Partnerships, AdsWizz.

Access to the AdsWizz Marketplace

The relationship between idobi and AdsWizz further strengthens AdsWizz’s position as the go-to ad-tech provider for podcast and digital audio publishers across the US and Europe. AdsWizz’s extensive technology and services enable publishers to efficiently monetize all their audio content — whether publishers sell their inventory themselves or outsource such sales — and make it easily accessible to brands and agencies.

Globally, the AdsWizz Marketplace offers over 9 billion available impressions and connects with over 80 million uniques each month. Adding idobi content to the AdsWizz Marketplace will enrich and expand the marketplace’s current offering, helping to streamline the overall ad buying and selling process for both publishers and advertisers. Additionally, audio buyers can reach listeners in more personal ways through rich audience segment targeting, such as geo, device type, genre, language, weather, demographic, behavioral segments and more.

AdsWizz and its regional sales representatives are proud to represent this highly sought-after alternative music inventory. Advertisers can now leverage idobi’s content to connect with new audiences around the world within the AdsWizz Marketplace, including countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Russia, France, Thailand, and Spain.

About AdsWizz

AdsWizz has created the end-to-end technology platform that is powering the digital audio advertising and podcast ecosystem. AdsWizz is the underlying monetization solution for well-known music platforms, podcasts and broadcasting groups worldwide. Through dynamic ad insertion, advanced programmatic platforms, and innovative audio formats, AdsWizz efficiently connects buyers and sellers for digital audio and podcast advertising and offers industry-leading podcast publishing and analytics via Simplecast. AdsWizz is owned by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with a Technology Development Hub in Bucharest, Romania.

About idobi:

idobi Network is the premier alternative destination on the internet. Fueled by its expansion from a trio of radio stations into a global media brand, idobi reaches music and entertainment fans via streaming, online, mobile, live events, and video platforms. Each centered on the alternative scene. With 8+ million monthly listeners, idobi is a leader in the streaming industry, while remaining a disruptor among independent companies.

