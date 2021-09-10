Credit Suisse Should Break Away Investment Banking Operations, BofA Says
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse should consider breaking away its investment banking operations to focus on wealth management, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. Credit Suisse can't reach 10% return on equity in its current form, BofA …
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse should consider breaking away its investment banking operations to focus on wealth management, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.
- Credit Suisse can't reach 10% return on equity in its current form, BofA predicted, keeping its underperform rating and CHF 9 price target on the stock
- Wealth management would have a path to double-digit returns and be a simple story for shareholders, BofA said
- However, a breakup would be painful for shareholders, as deleveraging banks tend to perform poorly while change is in progress, the analysts said
