Credit Suisse Should Break Away Investment Banking Operations, BofA Says Autor: PLX AI | 10.09.2021, 10:59 | 21 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 10:59 | (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse should consider breaking away its investment banking operations to focus on wealth management, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. Credit Suisse can't reach 10% return on equity in its current form, BofA … (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse should consider breaking away its investment banking operations to focus on wealth management, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. Credit Suisse can't reach 10% return on equity in its current form, BofA … (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse should consider breaking away its investment banking operations to focus on wealth management, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.

Credit Suisse can't reach 10% return on equity in its current form, BofA predicted, keeping its underperform rating and CHF 9 price target on the stock

Wealth management would have a path to double-digit returns and be a simple story for shareholders, BofA said

However, a breakup would be painful for shareholders, as deleveraging banks tend to perform poorly while change is in progress, the analysts said Credit Suisse Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Credit Suisse Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer