Widespread Awareness of Turmeric's Antioxidant Properties Raises Profile of Global Curcumin Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curcumin is the primary ingredient in turmeric and is renowned for its anti-inflammatory characteristics. Turmeric has been a prominent part of Indian cuisine for generations due to its distinctive taste and bright yellow colour. In the 21st century, western consumers have realized the manifold benefits of turmeric and have begun incorporating it in cosmetics as well as various beverages. Curcumin is widely deployed in Ayurveda, particularly in skincare medicine and this is poised to benefit demand during the forecast period.

According to data from Fairfield Market Research, the global curcumin market is predicted to exceed a value of US$1,12.6 Mn by 2025 largely fuelled by the cosmetic, dietary supplement, and pharmaceutical segments.

Nanoparticle Research Enables Curcumin to Treat Cancer and Other Neurological Ailments

The health benefits of curcumin have been a key driver of its use in various traditional medicines. Researchers are now attempting to use nanoparticles such as polymeric nanoparticles, nanogels, and dendrimers to deliver curcumin to treat cancer and different neurological disorders. Moreover, curcumin can be used in tissue engineering and pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in curcumin due to its non-toxic nature.

Synthetic Colourants Being Replaced by Organic Curcumin in Curcumin Market

There has been an undeniable shift towards plant-derived ingredients as consumers seek to reduce their carbon footprint. It is not a question of it but when synthetic ingredients will be replaced by natural ones such as curcumin. As per a study from DuPont Nutrition & Health, more than half of American consumers are consuming more plant-based foods & beverages. The global number was considerably higher at 65%. Curcumin can play a vital role in preventing a variety of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disorders and can even help manage symptoms of arthritis, metabolic syndrome, hyperlipidaemia, and anxiety stoking demand in the curcumin market.

