WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe Bryant

Geneva, Switzerland – September 15, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that in collaboration with GDGC Enterprises, LLC (“GDGC”), a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe, will hold a webinar or Monday, September 20, 2021 to discuss the upcoming auction of the Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package through the WISeArt Trusted Marketplace (https://www.wise.art) for luxury NFTs.

The exclusive package will consist of a limited Edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Black Mamba Tourbillion watch, designed, and signed by Kobe Bryant, a sneaker signed by Kobe Bryant and a custom curated digital artwork designed by New York City based artist Moshé Douglas. The auction will go live on September 20, 2021, through the WISe.Art digital marketplace, with a starting price of $ 1,008,240.

Interested parties can register to attend the webinar as follows:

Date: September 20, 2021

Time: 3:00pm CET / 9:00 am EST

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7CdzrdgeRjiPwxKAHylt3w

Speakers include:

Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey

Toni Tal Barel, Watch & Jewelry Valuator, Collector and Investor

Moish E. Peltz, Esq, Partner of Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC

Kenneth J. Falcon, Esq, Managing Partner of Falcon Rappaport& Berkman PLLC

Ashok Ranadive, Director of Professional Services at Casper Labs

Gregory Gadson, Managing Partner & Chief Technology Officer of GDGC Enterprises, LLC

WISeKey, together with invited experts, will address how the team at GDGC was able to strategically secure the asset to the blockchain and entering each item’s detailed specs, such as the crystal type, bezel, strap material as well as origin of sale.