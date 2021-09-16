checkAd

BWXT Medical and Bayer AG Enter into Agreement for the Development and Production of Actinium-225

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 12:45  |  22   |   |   

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that its BWXT Medical Ltd. subsidiary (BWXT Medical) has entered into an agreement with Bayer AG (Bayer) to develop Actinium-225 (Ac-225) supply and further partnering opportunities on finished products as both companies broaden their respective commercialization strategies for targeted radionuclide therapies (TRTs) and other innovative products.

Ac-225 is a highly powerful radioisotope used in targeted alpha therapies (TATs), an emerging class of radionuclide therapy for various tumors with a high unmet medical need, delivering alpha radiation directly to tumors either via its bone-seeking properties (radium-223) or by combining alpha radionuclides such as Ac-225 with specific tumor-seeking targeting vectors.

BWXT Medical is a global supplier of medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. The oncology franchise at Bayer includes six marketed products including Xofigo (radium-223 dichloride, the first and only approved TAT) and several other TATs in different stages of development, including an investigational Ac-225 labeled differentiated prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) small molecule for the treatment of prostate cancer.

BWXT Medical plans to utilize its deep relationships with strategic partners in irradiation services and development of Ac-225. Much like BWXT Medical’s other products, processing and manufacturing would then be conducted at BWXT Medical facilities. Bayer and BWXT Medical have structured the evolution of their relationship to progress over stages, and the complete terms of the commercial agreements will be finalized at a later date.

“Bayer has long been a leader in targeted alpha therapies with Xofigo, and we share their aspiration of making a significant difference in the lives of people suffering from cancer,” said Martyn Coombs, president of BWXT Medical. “Targeted radionuclide therapies are anticipated to be a significant growth market in the future, and we plan to leverage our differential strengths in nuclear medicine to be a strong partner to Bayer for Ac-225-based products and other opportunities.”

Forward Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations for the development, production, performance, demand, timing and impact of Ac-225. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in market demand, delays in the development and automation of our production, regulatory approvals and competitive actions. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

BWX Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BWXT Medical and Bayer AG Enter into Agreement for the Development and Production of Actinium-225 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that its BWXT Medical Ltd. subsidiary (BWXT Medical) has entered into an agreement with Bayer AG (Bayer) to develop Actinium-225 (Ac-225) supply and further partnering opportunities on finished …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Dynatrace Rated Highest in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21BWXT Awarded CA$40 Million Contract to Supply Heat Exchangers for Bruce Power
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten