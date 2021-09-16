Trodelvy Significantly Improved Quality of Life Over Standard of Care in 2L+ Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in Phase 3 ASCENT Study

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. In addition to the previously reported overall survival benefit observed with Trodelvy compared with chemotherapy chosen by patients’ physicians (11.8 months vs. 6.9 months; HR: 0.51; 95% CI: 0.41-0.62; p<0.0001), this new sub-analysis demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) with Trodelvy. The results were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from September 16-21, 2021 (Poster #257P).

“In TNBC, limited treatment options and poor survival outcomes are compounded by a significant decrease in quality of life, especially in relapsed or refractory metastatic disease, where patients can undergo many rounds of chemotherapy,” said Sibylle Loibl, MD, Centre for Hematology and Oncology at Bethanien-Hospital Frankfurt. “Trodelvy is not only the first treatment to extend survival in these patients, but this analysis shows it can also significantly lessen the burden of symptoms when quality time is especially important.”