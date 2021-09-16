checkAd

Trodelvy Significantly Improved Quality of Life Over Standard of Care in 2L+ Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in Phase 3 ASCENT Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. In addition to the previously reported overall survival benefit observed with Trodelvy compared with chemotherapy chosen by patients’ physicians (11.8 months vs. 6.9 months; HR: 0.51; 95% CI: 0.41-0.62; p<0.0001), this new sub-analysis demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) with Trodelvy. The results were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from September 16-21, 2021 (Poster #257P).

“In TNBC, limited treatment options and poor survival outcomes are compounded by a significant decrease in quality of life, especially in relapsed or refractory metastatic disease, where patients can undergo many rounds of chemotherapy,” said Sibylle Loibl, MD, Centre for Hematology and Oncology at Bethanien-Hospital Frankfurt. “Trodelvy is not only the first treatment to extend survival in these patients, but this analysis shows it can also significantly lessen the burden of symptoms when quality time is especially important.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gilead Sciences Inc!
Short
Basispreis 76,51€
Hebel 13,50
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 67,12€
Hebel 11,96
Ask 0,47
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

HRQoL was assessed at baseline, on Day 1 of each cycle, and at the end of treatment using the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC QLQ-C30). The questionnaire measured patient perceptions of their own physical, mental and social health, which can be influenced by disease symptoms and side effects of treatment. The differences between treatment groups in mean changes from baseline were estimated using a statistical model that accounts for the baseline value and similarity in multiple measurements over time from the same patient by using on-treatment data for cycles 2 to 6.

The analysis (n=419) demonstrated that patients receiving Trodelvy (n=236) showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements in HRQoL scores, including global health status (0.66 vs. -3.42; p<0.05), physical functioning (1.31 vs. -4.39; p<0.01) and emotional functioning (3.34 vs. -0.55; p<0.05), compared with those who received physician’s choice of chemotherapy (n=183). Patients receiving Trodelvy also experienced lower symptomatic impact of fatigue (1.97 vs. 7.13; p<0.05), pain (-8.93 vs. -1.89; p<0.01), dyspnea (-3.79 vs. 3.95; p<0.01) and insomnia (-4.69 vs. 0.34; p<0.05). Only diarrhea, a known side effect, was significantly and meaningfully worse with Trodelvy (14.07 vs. -1.27; p<0.01); however, this did not appear to translate to an adverse impact on patients’ global health score or functioning.

Seite 1 von 7
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trodelvy Significantly Improved Quality of Life Over Standard of Care in 2L+ Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in Phase 3 ASCENT Study Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who received two or more …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Dynatrace Rated Highest in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrNew Data Demonstrate Trodelvy Survival Benefit in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Patients Regardless of Initial HR/HER2 Status
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:42 UhrGesundheitsgremium zurückhaltend bei Nutzen von Corona-Medikament
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Gilead to Present New Data at ESMO Congress 2021 Reinforcing the Practice-changing Potential of Trodelvy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und BB Biotech (BBZA) ziehen an, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und MorphoSys (MOR) klettern, Evotec (EVT) behauptet
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Biotech Report: Biotest (BIO3) und Vita34 (V3V) klettern; US-Sektor leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Gilead Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Vita34 (V3V) klettern
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten