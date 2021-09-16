checkAd

Metrospaces Initiates Construction of Phase III of Infinity View Villas and Sets Fractional Ownership as Sales Strategy

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 15:20  |  24   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has initiated the construction of an additional 3 villas at Infinity View Villas and will establish fractional ownership as sales …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has initiated the construction of an additional 3 villas at Infinity View Villas and will establish fractional ownership as sales strategy for Phase III.

Phase III of the Infinity View Villas project has begun, initially with the ground movements and excavations. The construction forecast is to deliver the villas to buyers in approximately 12 months.

The company will take a different marketing approach on the villas of Phase III from the one established in Phase I. The company will sell the Phase III villas by offering them under fractional ownership, with the option to either enjoy the villas and stay during their respective fraction or rent them out to tourists to generate outsized return. Additionally, the company will allow for payment of the fractional ownership acquisition via several crypto coins.

"Selling these villas under fractional ownership will allow for smaller investors to invest in high-yielding hospitality properties in the Dominican Republic. Also, allowing payment with crypto currencies will expand our buyer's market. As an additional benefit to buyers, we will allow buyers to exchange their fractional property into stable tokens once our platform is up-and-running and fully compliant to allow for investment liquidity. We are very excited about this project, since not only will it be very profitable, but it will also serve as inventory for our MetroHouse and MetroCrowd platform. To get the project finalized quicker, the company has implemented a new plan to accelerate construction that will allow Phase I to be completely finalized and deliverable by end of 2021, a good 4 months ahead of schedule," explained Brito.

Complete sales information and details, including size and pricing will be announced in the coming days.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc.

For more information:

https://metrospaces.com
http://inarchiarchitects.com

Contacts:

Kelly Hunter 
khunter@sunwestpr.com
(972) 489-4361

SOURCE: Metrospaces, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664344/Metrospaces-Initiates-Construction-o ...

Metrospaces Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metrospaces Initiates Construction of Phase III of Infinity View Villas and Sets Fractional Ownership as Sales Strategy NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has initiated the construction of an additional 3 villas at Infinity View Villas and will establish fractional ownership as sales …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $81 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ...
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
ePlay Announces Canadian Launch of Klocked Fitness App; Canadian Securities Exchange Announce Team ...
Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old
Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive
ForwardAI Announces PreciseMatch(TM), an Intelligent Transaction Mapping Technology That Validates ...
NESR and Ulterra Announce Partnership in the Middle East
Fiore Gold Files Amended Gold Rock Technical Report
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Arctic Star’s Second Round of Caustic Fusion Diamond Results ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21RETRANSMISSION: Metrospaces Names Steven Plumb as CFO Proptech Leader Names CFO and Audit Firm
Accesswire | Analysen