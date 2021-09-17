checkAd

HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc. - HNST

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 02:25  |  20   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Honest Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HNST), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its May 2021 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Honest Company as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hnst/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 15, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Honest Company and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category prior to the IPO; (ii) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (iii) as a result, the Company’s financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Dixon v. The Honest Company, Inc., et al., 21-cv-7405.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

