Jefferies to Host Investor Meeting on October 12, 2021

As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) (“Jefferies”) will host an investor meeting via webcast on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The meeting will include management presentations from Richard B. Handler, our Chief Executive Officer, Brian P. Friedman, our President, and leaders of our major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management.

To register for the webcast Investor Meeting, attendees should provide their contact information via jefferies.com/investormeeting2021 by 2:00 p.m. EST on October 8, 2021. Only registered guests will be allowed to participate.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies, and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

