This certification carried out by DMT, the European certification company for abandoned mine gas, which has been certifying the reserves of the Group for several years, confirms the excellent reservoir management performed by the geoscience and reservoir teams of La Française de l’Energie.

A 29% increase in 2P reserves despite a volume produced of 10 million m3 since May 2019.

Originally certified at 277 million m3 in April 2019, the Belgian reserves of the Group have improved by 29% while 10 million m3 have already been recovered and produced through the 2 CHP units in Anderlues, commissioned in May 2019.

This certification supports the second phase of the development in Anderlues, with the forthcoming commissioning of 3 new CHP units on the existing site, in order to bring the total installed capacity onsite to 7.5 MW.

Following the recent acquisition of Greenhill, the Group is launching a first development of 6 CHP units as part of a new concession known as Sud de Charleroi, i.e. 9 MW which will be deployed during the first half of 2022, bringing the total installed capacity of the Group in Belgium to 16.5 MW.

La Française de l'Energie therefore confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of € 35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

Next announcement:

Annual Results 2020/2021 October 21st, 2021

Reuters code: LFDE.PA

Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is an SME with a negative carbon footprint, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

