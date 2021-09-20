Turtle Beach’s Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Multiplatform Gaming Headset Is Now Available at Retailers Worldwide

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced that the redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 powered gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide. Successor to the original best-selling Recon 200, the Gen 2 is available in black, white, and an all-new midnight blue color. The Gen 2 edition builds on the strengths of the original Recon 200while offering gamers more features and functionality for the same $59.95 MSRP. The Recon 200 Gen 2’s sound is driven by powerful 40mm speakers that deliver amplified audio, and it’s rechargeable 12-hour battery unleashes even more immersive features like Bass Boost and Variable Mic Monitoring. Gamers will also enjoy new softer memory foam cushions that include Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology, and a new headband design with added rigidity and durability. The Recon 200 Gen 2 works great with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, as well as with compatible PCs and mobile devices with a 3.5mm jack.

Hear Big. Win Big. The Amplified Recon 200 Gen 2 Multiplatform Gaming Headset Delivers Even More Features and Functionality for the Same $59.95 MSRP. Now Available Globally at Participating Retailers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The Recon 200 Gen 2’s blend of powerful audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility at $59.95 should place it atop any headset list for players looking to upgrade their gaming experience,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We already had a beloved set of core features on the original Recon 200, and with the updated Gen 2 design we have even more features for the same MSRP that made the original so attractive. Gamers will have a hard time finding another headset at this price point that competes with what Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table.”

The Recon 200 Gen 2’s 12-hour battery and powerful 40mm speakers offer a booming, amplified soundstage enhanced by features like always-on Bass Boost for deep lows, and the headset supports spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos1, DTS Headphone:X1, and Sony 3D Audio. The Recon 200 Gen 2 also includes Variable Mic Monitoring so gamers can hear and adjust the volume of their voice in the headset to avoid shouting. 12-hours can go by quickly though, so the Recon 200 Gen 2 can keep delivering game audio without power in passive mode2 that delivers basic headset functionality. Additionally, the Recon 200 Gen 2’s rapid charge battery means that 15-minutes of charging will give gamers up to one and a half hours of powerful amplified game audio.