checkAd

Turtle Beach’s Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Multiplatform Gaming Headset Is Now Available at Retailers Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:05  |  35   |   |   

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced that the redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 powered gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide. Successor to the original best-selling Recon 200, the Gen 2 is available in black, white, and an all-new midnight blue color. The Gen 2 edition builds on the strengths of the original Recon 200while offering gamers more features and functionality for the same $59.95 MSRP. The Recon 200 Gen 2’s sound is driven by powerful 40mm speakers that deliver amplified audio, and it’s rechargeable 12-hour battery unleashes even more immersive features like Bass Boost and Variable Mic Monitoring. Gamers will also enjoy new softer memory foam cushions that include Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology, and a new headband design with added rigidity and durability. The Recon 200 Gen 2 works great with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, as well as with compatible PCs and mobile devices with a 3.5mm jack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005862/en/

Hear Big. Win Big. The Amplified Recon 200 Gen 2 Multiplatform Gaming Headset Delivers Even More Features and Functionality for the Same $59.95 MSRP. Now Available Globally at Participating Retailers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hear Big. Win Big. The Amplified Recon 200 Gen 2 Multiplatform Gaming Headset Delivers Even More Features and Functionality for the Same $59.95 MSRP. Now Available Globally at Participating Retailers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The Recon 200 Gen 2’s blend of powerful audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility at $59.95 should place it atop any headset list for players looking to upgrade their gaming experience,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We already had a beloved set of core features on the original Recon 200, and with the updated Gen 2 design we have even more features for the same MSRP that made the original so attractive. Gamers will have a hard time finding another headset at this price point that competes with what Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table.”

The Recon 200 Gen 2’s 12-hour battery and powerful 40mm speakers offer a booming, amplified soundstage enhanced by features like always-on Bass Boost for deep lows, and the headset supports spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos1, DTS Headphone:X1, and Sony 3D Audio. The Recon 200 Gen 2 also includes Variable Mic Monitoring so gamers can hear and adjust the volume of their voice in the headset to avoid shouting. 12-hours can go by quickly though, so the Recon 200 Gen 2 can keep delivering game audio without power in passive mode2 that delivers basic headset functionality. Additionally, the Recon 200 Gen 2’s rapid charge battery means that 15-minutes of charging will give gamers up to one and a half hours of powerful amplified game audio.

Seite 1 von 3


Turtle Beach Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Turtle Beach’s Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Multiplatform Gaming Headset Is Now Available at Retailers Worldwide Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced that the redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 powered gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrROCCAT’s Pro Line of PC Gaming Mice Support NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Turtle Beach Becomes an Official Sponsor of UCSD Esports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21ROCCAT Teams Up With UK Call of Duty Content Creator and Sidemen Co-owner Vikkstar for Full PC Peripheral Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Turtle Beach to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Best-Selling Console Gaming Headset Brand Turtle Beach Unveils the Newly Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Turtle Beach Corporation Responds to Misleading Statements by The Donerail Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten