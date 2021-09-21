checkAd

Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain

(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric to supply HVDC technology for power link between Ireland and Great Britain.Partners signed a contract with Greenlink Interconnector LimitedSiemens Energy will deliver the high-voltage direct current …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric to supply HVDC technology for power link between Ireland and Great Britain.
  • Partners signed a contract with Greenlink Interconnector Limited
  • Siemens Energy will deliver the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter technology for the 190km electricity interconnector Greenlink
  • The 500- megawatt HVDC link will connect the power grids of Ireland and Great Britain
  • Work will begin at the start of 2022 following financial close
