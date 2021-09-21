checkAd

Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes Majority Investment in Shields Health Solutions, Expanding Position in Fast-Growing Specialty Pharmacy Market

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) and Shields Health Solutions today announced that WBA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Walgreen Co., is making a majority investment in Shields, an industry leader in integrated, health system-owned specialty pharmacy care. WBA’s investment signifies another step the company is taking to accelerate innovative healthcare models for future growth, providing a platform to further develop health system partnerships and coordinate care for those with complex, chronic conditions.

The approximately $970 million investment will support the continued growth of Shields’ health system-based specialty pharmacy strategy, and builds on a minority equity investment that WBA announced in July 2019. The new investment gives WBA approximately 71 percent ownership of Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Shields’ other equity holders will also have the option to require WBA to purchase the remaining equity interests, under the agreement.

“Delivering pharmacy and healthcare services in the local community is one of many ways WBA is working to improve access and health outcomes, as well as to lower the total cost of care,” said Roz Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “We’re continuing to make strategic investments in pharmacy and healthcare solutions that can build on our core pharmacy business, and further expand our healthcare reach in communities. The Shields model has shown to improve patient care, and will be complementary to our existing specialty pharmacy offering, further expanding our capabilities to best meet the needs of health system partners and patients.”

Over the last two years, Shields has rapidly expanded its platform, representing more than 1 million specialty patients across more than 30 disease states, with more than 70 health system partners nationwide.

“Shields pioneered the integrated, health system specialty pharmacy approach that has quickly gained traction in the industry. In doing so, we have consistently delivered exceptional growth and value through a model that research shows leads to better outcomes and quality of life,” said Lee Cooper, CEO, Shields Health Solutions. “WBA’s further investment in Shields is a validation of our proven growth strategy, and we are pleased they will be an even more powerful driver in helping us to broaden and deepen our differentiated model. We will remain focused on driving improved clinical and economic outcomes for our stakeholders: our valued health system partners, our patients most in-need, and our care-focused and talented team.”

