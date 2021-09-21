checkAd

Adobe Reports Record Revenue

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 ended Sept. 3, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Adobe achieved record revenue of $3.94 billion in its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which represents 22 percent year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.52, representing 28 percent year-over-year growth, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $3.11, representing 21 percent year-over-year growth.
  • Digital Media segment revenue was $2.87 billion, which represents 23 percent year-over-year growth. Creative revenue grew to $2.37 billion, representing 21 percent year-over-year growth. Document Cloud revenue was $493 million, representing 31 percent year-over-year growth.
  • Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) increased $455 million quarter over quarter to $11.67 billion exiting the quarter. Creative ARR grew to $9.87 billion and Document Cloud ARR grew to $1.79 billion.
  • Digital Experience segment revenue was $985 million, representing 26 percent year-over-year growth. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $864 million, representing 29 percent year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP operating income in the third quarter was $1.44 billion, and non-GAAP operating income was $1.81 billion. GAAP net income was $1.21 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $1.50 billion.
  • Cash flows from operations were $1.42 billion.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”) exiting the quarter were $12.63 billion, representing 22 percent year-over-year growth.
  • Adobe repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares during the quarter.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided at the end of this press release and on Adobe’s website.

Executive Quotes

“Adobe had another outstanding quarter as Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud continue to transform storytelling, learning and conducting business in a digital-first world,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “Our talented employees, category-defining innovation and product leadership uniquely position us for continued momentum and success.”

“We drove record revenues and strong profitability in the quarter, demonstrating our ability to succeed in a dynamic environment,” said John Murphy, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. “Our operational rigor and data-driven insights enable us to execute while we continue to invest across massive market opportunities.”

Adobe Provides Fourth Quarter Financial Targets

Adobe today is providing fourth quarter financial targets factoring current macroeconomic conditions and expected year-end seasonal strength.

The following table summarizes Adobe’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 targets:

Total revenue

~$4.07 billion

Digital Media segment revenue

~20 percent year-over-year growth

Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR)

~$550 million of net new ARR

Digital Experience segment revenue

~22 percent year-over-year growth

Digital Experience subscription revenue

~26 percent year-over-year growth

Tax rate

GAAP: ~17 percent

Non-GAAP: ~16 percent

Share count

~480 million shares

Earnings per share

GAAP: ~$2.52

Non-GAAP: ~$3.18

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP targets is provided at the end of this press release.

Adobe to Webcast Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Adobe will webcast its third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time from its investor relations website: www.adobe.com/ADBE. Earnings documents, including Adobe management’s prepared conference call remarks with slides and an investor datasheet are posted to Adobe’s investor relations website in advance of the conference call for reference. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings results and financial targets is also provided on the website.

Adobe Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Call and Financial Analyst Meeting

Adobe will host its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call and financial analyst meeting online on Dec. 16, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. During the meeting, Adobe will provide an overview of its strategy and financial targets for fiscal year 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to business momentum, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, market trends, current macroeconomic conditions, customer success, revenue, operating margin, seasonality, annualized recurring revenue, tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and share count, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to compete effectively, failure to develop, acquire, market and offer products and services that meet customer requirements, introduction of new technology, information security and privacy, potential interruptions or delays in hosted services provided by us or third parties, macroeconomic conditions and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with cyber-attacks, complex sales cycles, risks related to the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings, fluctuations in subscription renewal rates, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of past or future acquisitions, failure to effectively manage critical strategic third-party business relationships, changes in accounting principles and tax regulations, uncertainty in the financial markets and economic conditions in the countries where we operate, and other various risks associated with being a multinational corporation. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Adobe’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2020 ended Nov. 27, 2020, and Adobe's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2021.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. These amounts could differ from actual reported amounts stated in Adobe’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for our quarter ended Sept. 3, 2021, which Adobe expects to file in late Sept. 2021. Adobe assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

2021 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe, Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe (or one of its subsidiaries) in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share data; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 3, 2021

 

August 28, 2020

 

September 3, 2021

 

August 28, 2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

3,657

 

 

$

2,948

 

 

$

10,761

 

 

$

8,511

 

Product

119

 

 

109

 

 

427

 

 

380

 

Services and other

159

 

 

168

 

 

487

 

 

553

 

Total revenue

3,935

 

 

3,225

 

 

11,675

 

 

9,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

344

 

 

282

 

 

996

 

 

825

 

Product

10

 

 

10

 

 

29

 

 

26

 

Services and other

113

 

 

135

 

 

333

 

 

443

 

Total cost of revenue

467

 

 

427

 

 

1,358

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

3,468

 

 

2,798

 

 

10,317

 

 

8,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

651

 

 

566

 

 

1,883

 

 

1,630

 

Sales and marketing

1,068

 

 

892

 

 

3,190

 

 

2,650

 

General and administrative

265

 

 

230

 

 

811

 

 

725

 

Amortization of intangibles

43

 

 

41

 

 

132

 

 

123

 

Total operating expenses

2,027

 

 

1,729

 

 

6,016

 

 

5,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

1,441

 

 

1,069

 

 

4,301

 

 

3,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(27

)

 

(28

)

 

(85

)

 

(89

)

Investment gains (losses), net

7

 

 

10

 

 

20

 

 

7

 

Other income (expense), net

(3

)

 

9

 

 

1

 

 

39

 

Total non-operating income (expense), net

(23

)

 

(9

)

 

(64

)

 

(43

)

Income before income taxes

1,418

 

 

1,060

 

 

4,237

 

 

2,979

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

206

 

 

105

 

 

648

 

 

(31

)

Net income

$

1,212

 

 

$

955

 

 

$

3,589

 

 

$

3,010

 

Basic net income per share

$

2.54

 

 

$

1.99

 

 

$

7.51

 

 

$

6.25

 

Shares used to compute basic net income per share

477

 

 

480

 

 

478

 

 

481

 

Diluted net income per share

$

2.52

 

 

$

1.97

 

 

$

7.45

 

 

$

6.20

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

481

 

 

485

 

 

481

 

 

486

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions; unaudited)

 

 

September 3, 2021

 

November 27, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,623

 

 

$

4,478

 

Short-term investments

1,541

 

 

1,514

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $17 and $21, respectively

1,545

 

 

1,398

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

910

 

 

756

 

Total current assets

8,619

 

 

8,146

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

1,629

 

 

1,517

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

452

 

 

487

 

Goodwill

11,838

 

 

10,742

 

Other intangibles, net

1,557

 

 

1,359

 

Deferred income taxes

1,190

 

 

1,370

 

Other assets

859

 

 

663

 

Total assets

$

26,144

 

 

$

24,284

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade payables

$

331

 

 

$

306

 

Accrued expenses

1,450

 

 

1,422

 

Deferred revenue

4,243

 

 

3,629

 

Income taxes payable

70

 

 

63

 

Operating lease liabilities

97

 

 

92

 

Total current liabilities

6,191

 

 

5,512

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Debt

4,122

 

 

4,117

 

Deferred revenue

142

 

 

130

 

Income taxes payable

533

 

 

529

 

Deferred income taxes

7

 

 

10

 

Operating lease liabilities

466

 

 

499

 

Other liabilities

269

 

 

223

 

Total liabilities

11,730

 

 

11,020

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

Additional paid-in-capital

8,209

 

 

7,357

 

Retained earnings

22,750

 

 

19,611

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(131

)

 

(158

)

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,414

)

 

(13,546

)

Total stockholders’ equity

14,414

 

 

13,264

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

26,144

 

 

$

24,284

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 3, 2021

 

August 28, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,212

 

 

$

955

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

193

 

 

191

 

Stock-based compensation

280

 

 

232

 

Unrealized investment (gains) losses, net

(4

)

 

(9

)

Other non-cash adjustments

(72

)

 

25

 

Changes in deferred revenue

102

 

 

(12

)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities

(296

)

 

54

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,415

 

 

1,436

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases, sales and maturities of short-term investments, net

(28

)

 

(191

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(95

)

 

(126

)

Purchases and sales of long-term investments, intangibles and other assets, net

(10

)

 

2

 

Net cash used for investing activities

(133

)

 

(315

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

(1,000

)

 

(500

)

Proceeds from treasury stock re-issuances, net of taxes paid related to net share

settlement of equity awards

81

 

 

103

 

Other financing activities, net

20

 

 

(17

)

Net cash used for financing activities

(899

)

 

(414

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(10

)

 

16

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

373

 

 

723

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,250

 

 

3,044

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

4,623

 

 

$

3,767

 

 

Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except per share data)

 

The following table shows Adobe’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release.

   

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 3,
2021

 

August 28,
2020

 

June 4,
2021

Operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

1,441

 

 

$

1,069

 

 

$

1,406

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

287

 

 

244

 

 

269

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

83

 

 

90

 

 

87

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

1,811

 

 

$

1,403

 

 

$

1,762

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

1,212

 

 

$

955

 

 

$

1,116

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

287

 

 

244

 

 

269

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

83

 

 

90

 

 

87

 

Investment (gains) losses, net

 

(7

)

 

(10

)

 

(8

)

Income tax adjustments

 

(79

)

 

(33

)

 

(8

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

1,496

 

 

$

1,246

 

 

$

1,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

 

$

2.52

 

 

$

1.97

 

 

$

2.32

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

0.60

 

 

0.50

 

 

0.56

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.17

 

 

0.19

 

 

0.18

 

Investment (gains) losses, net

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.02

)

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.17

)

 

(0.07

)

 

(0.01

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

2.57

 

 

$

3.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

 

481

 

 

485

 

 

481

 

 

The following table shows Adobe’s GAAP third quarter fiscal year 2021 tax rate reconciled to the non-GAAP tax rate included in this release.

 

 

Third Quarter

Fiscal 2021

Effective income tax rate:

 

 

 

GAAP effective income tax rate

 

14.5

 

%

Income tax adjustments

 

2.5

 

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

(0.8

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

(0.2

)

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

 

16.0

 

%

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets

(Shares in millions)

 

The following tables show Adobe's fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 financial targets reconciled to the non-GAAP financial targets included in this release.

 

 

Fourth Quarter

Fiscal 2021

Diluted net income per share:

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

2.52

 

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

0.58

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.17

 

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.09

)

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

3.18

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

480

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter

Fiscal 2021

Effective income tax rate:

 

 

 

GAAP effective income tax rate

 

17.0

 

%

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

(0.9

)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

(0.1

)

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

 

16.0

 

%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adobe continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Adobe uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adobe's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adobe presents such non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Adobe's operating results. Adobe believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. This allows institutional investors, the analyst community and others to better understand and evaluate our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management.

Adobe's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information as well as non-GAAP measures, which may exclude items such as stock-based and deferred compensation expenses, amortization of intangibles, investment gains and losses, the related tax impact of all of these items, income tax adjustments, and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes. Adobe uses these non-GAAP measures in order to assess the performance of Adobe's business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Whenever such a non-GAAP measure is used, Adobe provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above.

