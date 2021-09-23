AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody Therapies

“We are proud to partner with Everest as they build a robust pipeline of innovative medicines for patients in Asia and beyond,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. “We believe our full-stack discovery engine, combined with Everest’s clinical development capabilities, creates synergy and the opportunity to speed the delivery of therapies to patients around the world.”

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and Everest Medicines Limited (HKEX 1952.HK, “Everest”) announced today that they have entered into a multi-year collaboration and license agreement to discover therapeutic antibodies for up to 10 targets selected by Everest. The partnership will help to expand Everest’s portfolio of novel medicines across multiple indications, with the initial programs focusing on targets in oncology.

By partnering with AbCellera, Everest will benefit from an operating system that supports many antibody modalities to unlock new target classes and open new disease areas to therapeutic access. The collaboration will leverage the full breadth of AbCellera’s technology stack, including sourcing fully humanized antibodies from the Trianni Mouse, sourcing single domain antibodies from camelids, and combining any two antibodies to create native bispecifics using the OrthoMabTM protein engineering platform.

“This collaboration will allow us to gain access to AbCellera’s cutting edge, AI-powered antibody discovery platform, which will greatly accelerate and increase the efficiency of our internal discovery efforts,” said Jennifer Yang, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Everest Medicines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Everest will have the rights to develop and commercialize antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbCellera will receive research payments and is eligible to receive from Everest downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asia markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations in Asia and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of ten potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company’s therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.