FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, announced today it has retained the services of Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”), North Equities Corp. (the "North Equities"), Looking Glass Capital Consultants (“Looking Glass”), Worldwide Media Solutions, LLC (“BGTV Direct”), KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), and Digi Messaging & Advertising (“Digi”), which will each play a key role in assisting the Company to enhance its market awareness and foster productive, continuing dialogues with shareholders and other market participants. Management has made this decision following a thorough review of capital on hand and allocated these resources to investor relations.

Toronto-based Hybrid has been engaged for twelve months, during which it will assist in all aspects of a marketing campaign for the Company (contract signed August 25 ,2021). As consideration for its services, the Company will pay Hybrid a monthly fee of US$22,500, to be paid by issuing Hybrid 160,714 common shares of the Company (“FSD Shares”) at a price equal to US$1.68. The FSD Shares will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day.

North Equities, which is also based in Toronto, specializes in various social media platforms, and will assist the Company in improving awareness and dissemination of its news releases. North Equities' engagement is for a term of seven months (contract signed July 23, 2021). In consideration for its services, the Company has agreed to pay North Equities a total fee of 42,918 common shares of the Company (“FSD Shares”) at a price equal to US$1.68. The FSD Shares will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day.

Looking Glass, which is based in New York has been engaged monthly to assist with market awareness for a fee of US$25,000 per month. This contract was signed June 22, 2021.

BGTV, which is based in Las Vegas has been engaged monthly to assist in multi-media production, programming, and distribution of Company information. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay to BGTV a monthly fee of US$42,500. This contract was signed August 8, 2021.

KCSA, a leading New York City-based communications firm, has been engaged month to month to develop strategic communications. The Company will pay to KCSA a monthly fee of US$25,000. This contract was signed September 14, 2021.