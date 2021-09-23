checkAd

FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 00:30  |  13   |   |   

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, announced today it has retained the services of Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”), North Equities Corp. (the "North Equities"), Looking Glass Capital Consultants (“Looking Glass”), Worldwide Media Solutions, LLC (“BGTV Direct”), KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), and Digi Messaging & Advertising (“Digi”), which will each play a key role in assisting the Company to enhance its market awareness and foster productive, continuing dialogues with shareholders and other market participants. Management has made this decision following a thorough review of capital on hand and allocated these resources to investor relations.

Toronto-based Hybrid has been engaged for twelve months, during which it will assist in all aspects of a marketing campaign for the Company (contract signed August 25 ,2021). As consideration for its services, the Company will pay Hybrid a monthly fee of US$22,500, to be paid by issuing Hybrid 160,714 common shares of the Company (“FSD Shares”) at a price equal to US$1.68. The FSD Shares will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day.

North Equities, which is also based in Toronto, specializes in various social media platforms, and will assist the Company in improving awareness and dissemination of its news releases. North Equities' engagement is for a term of seven months (contract signed July 23, 2021). In consideration for its services, the Company has agreed to pay North Equities a total fee of 42,918 common shares of the Company (“FSD Shares”) at a price equal to US$1.68. The FSD Shares will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day.

Looking Glass, which is based in New York has been engaged monthly to assist with market awareness for a fee of US$25,000 per month. This contract was signed June 22, 2021.

BGTV, which is based in Las Vegas has been engaged monthly to assist in multi-media production, programming, and distribution of Company information. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay to BGTV a monthly fee of US$42,500. This contract was signed August 8, 2021.

KCSA, a leading New York City-based communications firm, has been engaged month to month to develop strategic communications. The Company will pay to KCSA a monthly fee of US$25,000. This contract was signed September 14, 2021.

Seite 1 von 2


FSD Pharma Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, announced today it has retained the services of Hybrid …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform ...
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and ...
J2 Global Board of Directors Approves Separation into Two Independent Publicly Traded Companies
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Technip Energies Partners With NPCC to Advance Energy Transition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21FSD Pharma gibt endgültige Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von Lucid Psycheceuticals bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
25.08.21FSD Pharma Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of FSD-201 Phase 2 Clinical Trial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten