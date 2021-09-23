DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program
|
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
The Pre-Accelerator Program of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) in partnership with Swedish start-up incubator Sting is launching in
October. We are proud to announce that the American stock exchange Nasdaq will join the Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program as Sponsor and Jury Board member.
The National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (Nasdaq: NDAQ), headquartered in New York, is one of the largest electronic platforms in the world measured by the number of
listed companies. The exchange is focused primarily on growth-oriented companies and scaling start-ups in the information technology sector. According to the platform's administration, the
cryptocurrency market needs to be better managed in order to secure future investors.
Adam Kostyal, Board Member of Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Senior Vice President of European Listings will join the Jury Board of the competition and provide hands-on coaching for selected founding teams during the program alongside Simon Telian, Managing Director and Group Chief Investment Officer of Advanced Blockchain AG.
"This is a great opportunity for us to contribute in shaping the next generation of talented Founders in the blockchain space and I hope to see many interesting projects coming out of this unique
collaboration", says Adam Kostyal.
Recently, the blockchain industry has gained unprecedented momentum and is attracting companies from various industries. We are proud to announce that Nasdaq will join our Blockchain
Pre-Accelerator Program in partnership with Sting and are looking forward to welcoming creative and passionate founders from Nordic countries and Estonia. The Application Deadline is October
1st.
Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|030403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1235526
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
|
