checkAd

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2021, 10:56  |  13   |   |   

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program

23.09.2021 / 10:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Pre-Accelerator Program of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) in partnership with Swedish start-up incubator Sting is launching in October. We are proud to announce that the American stock exchange Nasdaq will join the Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program as Sponsor and Jury Board member.
 

The National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (Nasdaq: NDAQ), headquartered in New York, is one of the largest electronic platforms in the world measured by the number of listed companies. The exchange is focused primarily on growth-oriented companies and scaling start-ups in the information technology sector. According to the platform's administration, the cryptocurrency market needs to be better managed in order to secure future investors. 
 

Adam Kostyal, Board Member of Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Senior Vice President of European Listings will join the Jury Board of the competition and provide hands-on coaching for selected founding teams during the program alongside Simon Telian, Managing Director and Group Chief Investment Officer of Advanced Blockchain AG.

"This is a great opportunity for us to contribute in shaping the next generation of talented Founders in the blockchain space and I hope to see many interesting projects coming out of this unique collaboration", says Adam Kostyal.
 

Recently, the blockchain industry has gained unprecedented momentum and is attracting companies from various industries. We are proud to announce that Nasdaq will join our Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program in partnership with Sting and are looking forward to welcoming creative and passionate founders from Nordic countries and Estonia. The Application Deadline is October 1st.
 

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.


23.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1235526

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1235526  23.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235526&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAdvanced Blockchain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Advanced Blockchain AG - Top Blockchain Venture
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program 23.09.2021 / 10:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces comprehensive bond buyback to optimize its debt schedule
DGAP-News: Tryp Therapeutics stellt IND-Antrag auf klinische Studie der Phase 2a zu Essstörungen
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG konkretisiert Übertragungsverlangen und legt Barabfindung für ...
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland
DGAP-News: DEWB erzielt Halbjahresergebnis von 8,2 Mio. EUR
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG specifies transfer request and determines cash compensation for ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:56 UhrDGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq nimmt an Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Programm teil
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Advanced Blockchain: Schweden-Kooperation mit Sting
4investors | Kommentare
07.09.21DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.09.21DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.09.21Advanced Blockchain holt sich Gelder für neue Token-Projekte in der Blockchain
4investors | Kommentare
06.09.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Increase in the issuance of convertible bonds with option rights
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Aufstockung der Emission von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Optionsrechten
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten