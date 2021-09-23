Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer

The acquisition of Hemmer – a 106-year-old company headquartered in Blumenau, Santa Catarina – is designed to expand consumers’ taste options in Brazil, while supporting Kraft Heinz’s strategy of growing its International Taste Elevation product platform and its presence in emerging markets. The completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals by CADE (Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio (“Hemmer”), a Brazilian company focused on condiments and sauces.

“This acquisition offers us a valuable opportunity to accelerate our international growth strategy centered around Taste Elevation – our portfolio of high-quality products that enhance the taste of food,” said Rafael Oliveira, International Zone President at Kraft Heinz. “Hemmer is a legendary company in Brazil, growing net sales significantly, and will bring a delicious and diverse portfolio of products to Kraft Heinz.”

The combination aims to accelerate the growth of both companies, expanding Kraft Heinz’s presence in Brazil and leveraging its already successful expansion in condiments and sauces. Hemmer will benefit from Kraft Heinz’s distribution network and go-to-market model, including the growing foodservice channel in Brazil.

“In the last few years, Hemmer has been further strengthening itself as a food company synonymous with flavor, quality, and portfolio variety. We are extremely honored by this potential acquisition and the entire expansion potential this negotiation offers by continuing our family history in the region,” said Christian Luef, Hemmer CEO.

Rothschild & Co is acting as the exclusive financial advisor for Kraft Heinz and Madrona Law as the legal advisor to Kraft Heinz for this potential transaction. Pabst & Hadlich Advogados Associados are acting as exclusive advisors to the selling shareholders and Hemmer.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.