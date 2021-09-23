UnitedHealthcare to Offer Millions of Members Year-Long Access to Apple Fitness+ at No Additional Cost

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, has expanded its work with Apple to provide millions of members with access — at no additional cost — to Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch. This is the first such offer for Apple Fitness+ by a health insurance plan.

Starting Nov. 1, as part of their plan benefits, approximately 3 million fully insured UnitedHealthcare members in most states who own an Apple Watch can enroll with Apple Fitness+ and receive a year-long subscription at no additional cost. Employers with self-funded health plans will, starting next year, be able to purchase an “Apple Fitness Bundle,” which provides a 12-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ as well as a $25 Apple digital gift card.

“Making Apple Fitness+ available to millions of UnitedHealthcare members is part of our broader effort to help people engage in their well-being and get and stay healthier,” said Rebecca Madsen, chief consumer officer, UnitedHealthcare. “One way to achieve these goals is to help people enhance their fitness, with many individuals turning to on-demand and digital resources to help get or stay motivated. We are pleased to be the first health insurance plan to provide this type of access to Apple Fitness+.”

For people with Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts and guided Meditations to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Workouts and guided Meditations are led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch for a personalized and immersive experience that users can complete wherever and whenever it is convenient for them. Workouts are fueled by music from today’s top artists and designed to keep users motivated from start to finish, whether their workout is 5 or 45 minutes. Once activated, UnitedHealthcare members will have access to an on-demand library of over 1,200 workouts and Meditations. Workouts include High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing and Mindful Cooldown, and – starting Sept. 27 – Pilates and guided Meditation.