Skechers Announces Updated Fireside Chat Time at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Sporting Goods Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company, and a global footwear leader, today announced a change to its fireside chat time. John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Sporting Goods Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 a.m. ET.

The audio portion of the virtual fireside chat will be available live and on replay for 90 days at investors.skechers.com.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,057 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Wertpapier


