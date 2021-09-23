AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Resolution of Commercial Loan L, Representing Full Exit from Legacy Commercial Investments

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that Commercial Loan L, the Company’s sole remaining legacy Commercial Investment, was repaid in full for gross proceeds of $54.0 million to the Company. The Commercial Loan L proceeds were well in excess of the Company’s June 30, 2021 fair value for the investment of $43.9 million, providing full recovery of principal and all outstanding deferred interest. Following the repayment of associated financing, the Commercial Loan L pay-off generated $28.1 million in net proceeds to the Company and, together with the previously announced Commercial Loan K pay-off, generated an aggregate of $48.2 million in net proceeds to the Company.

The repayment of Commercial Loan L represents an additional $0.63 per share ($0.17 of which represents deferred interest received) to the Company’s June 30, 2021 book value per share of $15.18.