AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Resolution of Commercial Loan L, Representing Full Exit from Legacy Commercial Investments
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that Commercial Loan L, the Company’s sole remaining legacy Commercial Investment, was repaid in full for gross proceeds of $54.0 million to the Company. The Commercial Loan L proceeds were well in excess of the Company’s June 30, 2021 fair value for the investment of $43.9 million, providing full recovery of principal and all outstanding deferred interest. Following the repayment of associated financing, the Commercial Loan L pay-off generated $28.1 million in net proceeds to the Company and, together with the previously announced Commercial Loan K pay-off, generated an aggregate of $48.2 million in net proceeds to the Company.
The repayment of Commercial Loan L represents an additional $0.63 per share ($0.17 of which represents deferred interest received) to the Company’s June 30, 2021 book value per share of $15.18.
The completion of the Company’s exit from its Commercial Investments advances the Company’s goals to:
- Transition to a Pure-Play Residential Mortgage Credit REIT – During 2021, the Company sold or resolved Commercial loans and CMBS with aggregate fair values at December 31, 2020 of $125.5 million and $56.8 million, respectively, generating capital for reinvestment in Residential Investments, specifically newly originated Non-Agency residential mortgage loans.
- Drive Growth through Residential Mortgage Origination and Securitization - The proceeds generated through exiting all Commercial Investments, coupled with excess capacity on existing financing lines, provide a significant boost to the Company’s ability to continue sourcing Non-Agency residential mortgage assets either through its vertically integrated mortgage originator, Arc Home, or through existing relationships with third-party originators. The Company has completed three Non-QM securitizations through its proprietary GCAT shelf since May 2021 and expects to utilize available liquidity to continue ramping up its Residential Investments expansion followed by securitization.
“This transaction marks a pivotal point in MITT’s history,” said David N. Roberts, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The loan resolutions significantly simplify our business and, along with the full support and resources of Angelo Gordon and our strategic advantages, should enable us to accelerate MITT’s ability to capitalize on the exciting opportunities within the Non-Agency residential loan market and to become a leader in the space.”
