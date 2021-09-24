checkAd

Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in Elastic Observability

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 00:49  |  24   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new features and enhancements across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.15 release, enabling users to simplify and accelerate root-cause analysis for faster application troubleshooting of modern cloud applications.

Expanded capabilities include the general availability of Elastic application performance monitoring (APM) correlations. Designed to help DevOps and site reliability teams overcome the overwhelming amount of data and the complex dependencies associated with keeping modern cloud applications running, Elastic APM correlations leverage machine learning to simplify and accelerate root cause analysis.

Visualization and workflow improvements within Elastic Observability provide unified visibility and analysis across the entire application ecosystem with two new troubleshooting views, enabling users to quickly identify, diagnose and resolve application issues.

A new Google Cloud Dataflow integration provides frictionless ingestion of log data directly from the Google Cloud console. This agentless approach drives efficiency for customers by reducing administrative overhead and streamlines monitoring of native Google Cloud services.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic Observability 7.15.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in Elastic Observability Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new features and enhancements across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.15 release, enabling users to simplify and accelerate root-cause …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Tilray to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 7, 2021
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:55 UhrElastic Announces New Threat Prevention Capabilities for Windows, macOS and Linux, and Host Isolation for Cloud Native Linux Environments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic App Search Web Crawler and New Customization Features for Workplace Search in Elastic Enterprise Search
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Elastic Announces Capabilities to Optimize Search Experiences for Users and Simplify Data Ingestion and Analysis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Cmd
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Elastic Announces the General Availability of the Elastic Cloud Terraform Provider
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Build.Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Elastic Nominates Shelley Leibowitz to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Elastic and Cmd Join Forces to Help Customers Take Command of Their Cloud Workloads
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten