Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and Raise Its Capacity Plan to at Least 120 GWh by 2030

ACC results from the initiative taken in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies, together with its affiliate Saft, and supported by the French, German and European authorities, to create a European battery champion for electric vehicles. The entry of Mercedes-Benz in ACC is a clear demonstration of its industrial progress and of the merits of the project, which it will strengthen.

Stellantis, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Mercedes-Benz have entered into agreements to welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC). The transaction is subject to agreement on definitive documentation and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Following its entry, the partners commit to increase ACC’s industrial capacity to at least 120 GWh by 2030.

ACC’s objective is to develop and produce battery cells and modules for electric vehicles with a focus on safety, performance and competitiveness, while ensuring the highest level of quality and the lowest carbon footprint. The updated ACC capacity plan will mobilize an investment of more than seven billion euros, which will be supported by subsidies and financed by equity and debt. The creation of this European battery champion will support Europe to address the challenges of the energy transition in mobility, ensure its security of supply of a key component for the electric car industry.

ACC will be supported by a winning trio of partners that combine:

A deep technological expertise in battery development with Saft, the affiliate of TotalEnergies, which has more than 100 years of experience in the field of long-life batteries and battery systems.

A leading global mobility player with Stellantis that has a clear mission to provide cutting-edge technology to ensure freedom of movement for all through distinctive, appealing, affordable and sustainable mobility solutions.

The research and development expertise of Mercedes-Benz, along with its support to the expansion of ACC's production facilities based on the brand's benchmark quality standards.

"Mercedes-Benz pursues a very ambitious transformation plan and this investment marks a strategic milestone on our path to CO2 neutrality. Together with ACC, we will develop and efficiently produce battery cells and modules in Europe – tailor-made to the specific Mercedes-Benz requirements,” says Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. “This new partnership allows us to secure supply, to take advantage of economies of scale, and to provide our customers with superior battery technology. On top of that, we can help to ensure that Europe remains at the heart of the auto industry – even in an electric era. With Mercedes-Benz as a new partner, ACC aims to more than double capacity at its European sites to support Europe's industrial competitiveness in the design and manufacturing of battery cells.”