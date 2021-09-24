checkAd

Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and Raise Its Capacity Plan to at Least 120 GWh by 2030

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 09:01  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Stellantis, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Mercedes-Benz have entered into agreements to welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC). The transaction is subject to agreement on definitive documentation and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Following its entry, the partners commit to increase ACC’s industrial capacity to at least 120 GWh by 2030.

ACC results from the initiative taken in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies, together with its affiliate Saft, and supported by the French, German and European authorities, to create a European battery champion for electric vehicles. The entry of Mercedes-Benz in ACC is a clear demonstration of its industrial progress and of the merits of the project, which it will strengthen.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Short
Basispreis 42,69€
Hebel 11,31
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 35,79€
Hebel 10,17
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ACC’s objective is to develop and produce battery cells and modules for electric vehicles with a focus on safety, performance and competitiveness, while ensuring the highest level of quality and the lowest carbon footprint. The updated ACC capacity plan will mobilize an investment of more than seven billion euros, which will be supported by subsidies and financed by equity and debt. The creation of this European battery champion will support Europe to address the challenges of the energy transition in mobility, ensure its security of supply of a key component for the electric car industry.

ACC will be supported by a winning trio of partners that combine:

  • A deep technological expertise in battery development with Saft, the affiliate of TotalEnergies, which has more than 100 years of experience in the field of long-life batteries and battery systems.
  • A leading global mobility player with Stellantis that has a clear mission to provide cutting-edge technology to ensure freedom of movement for all through distinctive, appealing, affordable and sustainable mobility solutions.
  • The research and development expertise of Mercedes-Benz, along with its support to the expansion of ACC’s production facilities based on the brand’s benchmark quality standards.

"Mercedes-Benz pursues a very ambitious transformation plan and this investment marks a strategic milestone on our path to CO2 neutrality. Together with ACC, we will develop and efficiently produce battery cells and modules in Europe – tailor-made to the specific Mercedes-Benz requirements,” says Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. “This new partnership allows us to secure supply, to take advantage of economies of scale, and to provide our customers with superior battery technology. On top of that, we can help to ensure that Europe remains at the heart of the auto industry – even in an electric era. With Mercedes-Benz as a new partner, ACC aims to more than double capacity at its European sites to support Europe's industrial competitiveness in the design and manufacturing of battery cells.”

Seite 1 von 3
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and Raise Its Capacity Plan to at Least 120 GWh by 2030 Regulatory News: Stellantis, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Mercedes-Benz have entered into agreements to welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC). The transaction is subject to agreement on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Tilray to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 7, 2021
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Floating Offshore Wind: TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and Qair Join Forces to Bid for the Southern Brittany Tender
Accenture Reports Very Strong Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:05 UhrDaimler steigt in Batterie-Allianz von Stellantis und Totalenergies ein
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.09.21JPMORGAN stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
23.09.21Floating Offshore Wind: TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and Qair Join Forces to Bid for the Southern Brittany Tender
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21UBS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
21.09.21Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips, Total, Twitter, Uber - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
21.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Totalenergies auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 50 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
21.09.21RBC stuft Totalenergies auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
17.09.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
17.09.21JPMORGAN stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
16.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen