checkAd

Vinci Gets EUR 77 Million Contract in Australia

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 17:46  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vinci is awarded the Port Rail Transformation Project in Melbourne (Australia) worth EUR 77 million.

  • (PLX AI) – Vinci is awarded the Port Rail Transformation Project in Melbourne (Australia) worth EUR 77 million.
Vinci Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vinci Gets EUR 77 Million Contract in Australia (PLX AI) – Vinci is awarded the Port Rail Transformation Project in Melbourne (Australia) worth EUR 77 million.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel
Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand
Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target
Vestas Will See Increased Importance from Project Development, Sydbank Says
Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy
Vestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S.
Andritz Gets MDF Fiber Preparation System Order in Turkey
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21ROUNDUP: Airbus sieht sich mit Wasserstoffantrieb auf richtigem Weg
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Airbus, Vinci und Air Liquide entwickeln Infrastruktur für Wasserstoff-Flugzeuge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21UBS stuft VINCI auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09.09.21BARCLAYS stuft VINCI auf 'Equal Weight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere