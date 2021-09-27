WISEKey Partners with ScaleSwap & Polygon for its WISe.ART platform IDO Launch

Geneva, Switzerland – September 27, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that it has joined forces with Scaleswap for the IDO launch of the WISe.Art TrusteCoin expected to start in November 2021. The next generation scalable IDO Launchpad of Scaleswap provides an improved experience for users thanks to its use of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. The project will benefit from unparalleled community building and a unique loyalty scoring system.

“After the successful launch of the WISe.Art platform, we are now set to take the next steps, starting with a purpose-built token launch planned for November 2021. For this, we collaborate with Scaleswap, the Layer 2 Launchpad, known for its fair principles and smart ScaleSCORE loyalty system, endorsed by Polygon. WISeKey has selected Polygon for the commercial launch of its Trusted NFTs solution. WISeKey’s high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community requires someone like Polygon, whose ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism are essential in meeting the demands of WISeKey's high-volume marketplace,” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s founder and CEO.

WISe.Art will be Scaleswap’s flagship IDO launch, will be setting the tone going forward, and will provide an anchor for future project launches on the platform. The selection is also an infrastructure decision that reflects a commitment to longevity, compatibility, ownership, and value at every level of the ecosystem.

Scaleswap is taking an interesting and exciting approach to IDO launchpads, one that is based on shared goals of making blockchain and cryptocurrencies as accessible as possible and doing so in a scalable way using Layer 2 solutions.

WISeKey is announcing a series of important partnerships ahead of its launch with leading Blockchain players as Polygon and CasperLabs. The WISe.Art platform and technology stack allows tokenization of digital and physical assets in form of NFTs with platform governance and utility managed by WISeKey’s own TrusteCoin utility token (TEC DAO Token). Latter allows to unlocking different functionalities and community driven decisions. Also, for instance participants can choose to stay anonymous, while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplaces powered by WISe.Key. The TrusteCoin plays a central role for the Wise.Art ecosystem and brings a variety of utility and is used to incentivize the community. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.