Novozymes Targets Lower EBIT Margin for 2025; Keeps Organic Sales Target Unchanged Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 19:24 | | 17 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 19:24 | (PLX AI) – Novozymes announces its 2025 strategy: Unlocking growth – powered by biotech.

Novozymes organic sales growth target of 5+% CAGR through 2025

Novozymes EBIT margin target 26% or higher by 2025; previously the company had a target of 28% EBIT margin by 2022

Novozymes targetsROIC including goodwill 20% or higher by 2025

Novozymes has ambition to double sales by 2030

The company says it will expand production footprint into higher growth areas with dedicated CAPEX, and an annual investment level of DKK ~300 million (by 2025) to staff and operate new customer co-creation centers at key geographical locations, particularly in the areas of Food, Beverages, Health and Nutrition

NOTE: Novozymes holds Capital Markets Day tomorrow at 13:00 CET



