Novozymes Targets Lower EBIT Margin for 2025; Keeps Organic Sales Target Unchanged
- Novozymes organic sales growth target of 5+% CAGR through 2025
- Novozymes EBIT margin target 26% or higher by 2025; previously the company had a target of 28% EBIT margin by 2022
- Novozymes targetsROIC including goodwill 20% or higher by 2025
- Novozymes has ambition to double sales by 2030
- The company says it will expand production footprint into higher growth areas with dedicated CAPEX, and an annual investment level of DKK ~300 million (by 2025) to staff and operate new customer co-creation centers at key geographical locations, particularly in the areas of Food, Beverages, Health and Nutrition
- NOTE: Novozymes holds Capital Markets Day tomorrow at 13:00 CET
