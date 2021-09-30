Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 21:50 | | 221 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 21:50 | (PLX AI) – Leoni sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink. The sold activities generated sales of approximately EUR 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around EUR 450 millionUpon completion of the … (PLX AI) – Leoni sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink. The sold activities generated sales of approximately EUR 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around EUR 450 millionUpon completion of the … (PLX AI) – Leoni sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink.

The sold activities generated sales of approximately EUR 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around EUR 450 million

Upon completion of the sale, a profit of around EUR 200 million is expected to be accounted for in the Group's reported EBIT



