checkAd

Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Autor: PLX AI
30.09.2021, 21:50  |  221   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Leoni sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink. The sold activities generated sales of approximately EUR 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around EUR 450 millionUpon completion of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Leoni sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink.
  • The sold activities generated sales of approximately EUR 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around EUR 450 million
  • Upon completion of the sale, a profit of around EUR 200 million is expected to be accounted for in the Group's reported EBIT
Leoni Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink (PLX AI) – Leoni sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink. The sold activities generated sales of approximately EUR 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around EUR 450 millionUpon completion of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects
Hexagon Purus Rises as Wystrach Hydrogen Purchase Adds Value, Analysts Say
Randstad Buys Cella Inc., Enterprise Value EUR 112 Million
BMW Raises Automotive Segment EBIT Margin Guidance
Paradox Interactive Cancels Games, Writes Down SEK 135 Million in Q3
Credit Agricole Confirms Talks to Sell Moroccan Subsidiary
ProSiebenSat.1 Subsidiary NuCom Group Sells Amorelie Stake to EQOM Group
Meltwater Sees Strong Demand For Social Product; Updates Revenue Guidance
Carl Zeiss Meditec CEO Steps Down; Replaced with Markus Weber
Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Station Order in France
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
Meyer Burger Plans 400 MW Solar Module Factory in U.S.
RWE to Explore Hydrogen Projects in Slovakia with EP Infrastructure, Eustream, NAFTA
ArcelorMittal Agrees to EUR 1.1 Billion Decarbonization Project at Gent Plant
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:16 UhrROUNDUP: Leoni steht kurz vor Verkauf einer Sparte - Aktie legt zu
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit BizLink Holding Inc. über Verkauf der Business Group Industrial Solutions der Division Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
11:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG signs agreement with BizLink Holding Inc. on sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions belonging to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:44 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Autowerte teils schwach - Deutsche Bank: Skepsis für Zulieferer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:00 UhrDEUTSCHE BANK stuft LEONI AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
09:50 UhrNetflix, EA, Zoom, Bed Bath & Beyond, Allianz, Daimler, BMW, Shop Apotheke, Leoni, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09:45 UhrLeoni: Industrial Solutions vor Verkauf - dreistelliger Millionengewinn erwartet
4investors | Kommentare
09:40 UhrWARBURG RESEARCH stuft LEONI AG auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
08:53 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Leoni begeistert mit Verkauf der Randsparte Industrial Solutions
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:27 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Oktober dürfte schwach beginnen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte