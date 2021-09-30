Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
- (PLX AI) – Leoni sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink.
- The sold activities generated sales of approximately EUR 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around EUR 450 million
- Upon completion of the sale, a profit of around EUR 200 million is expected to be accounted for in the Group's reported EBIT
