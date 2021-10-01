checkAd

Genmab Announces Abstracts Evaluating Investigational Solid Tumor Therapies to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that multiple abstracts evaluating several investigational therapies and technologies in the company’s solid tumor product pipeline will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), being held in Washington, DC, and virtually, November 10-14. The presentations will include a mini-oral session featuring the results of the first-in-human (FIH) phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety and initial clinical activity of the investigational bispecific antibody, DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042), in patients with advanced solid tumors. Data from another FIH phase 1/2a trial, evaluating the investigational bispecific antibody, DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) in patients with advanced solid tumors, will be presented as a poster. In addition, four posters will be presented, including one evaluating DuoBody-CD3xB7H4 (GEN1047), an investigational therapy in Genmab’s early-stage solid tumor product pipeline.

All the abstract titles have been published on the SITC website and may be accessed online via the SITC Annual Meeting website. Full abstracts will be posted on November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

GEN1046 and GEN1042 are being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) under an agreement in which the companies share all costs and future profits on a 50:50 basis.

“We are excited to present the results of these important clinical and pre-clinical studies to show the progression of the innovative technologies and investigational medicines in our antibody product pipeline and to demonstrate our commitment to delivering new therapeutic options to patients,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “While most of these studies have been conducted in the beginning stages of the clinical evaluation process, we are encouraged by the early results and look forward to seeing further results from ongoing clinical trials.”

Abstracts accepted for presentation at SITC 2021:

DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042):

  • First-in-human phase 1/2 trial to evaluate the safety and initial clinical activity of DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042) in patients with advanced solid tumors

DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046):

  • Peripheral and tumoral immune activity in the expansion part of the first-in human DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) trial
  • Dose selection for DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) using a semi-mechanistic pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics model that leverages preclinical and clinical data

DuoBody-CD3xB7H4 (GEN1047):

Seite 1 von 3


Genmab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genmab Announces Abstracts Evaluating Investigational Solid Tumor Therapies to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021) Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that multiple abstracts evaluating several investigational therapies and technologies in the company’s solid tumor product pipeline will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.21Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin Combination Therapy Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (B-NHL) Published in The Lancet
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten