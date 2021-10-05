checkAd

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP PROCEEDINGS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP PROCEEDINGS

STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP PROCEEDINGS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff") announces the following update with respect to the Steinhoff global litigation settlement proposal.

On 2 October 2021, the appeal period in respect of the order by the District Court of Amsterdam confirming SIHNV's composition plan has lapsed. No party has lodged an appeal against this confirmation order. This means that the confirmation of SIHNV's composition plan has become final and unappealable (in kracht van gewijsde), resulting in the termination of the suspension of payments proceedings of SIHNV pursuant to Section 276 of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

5 October 2021

 


