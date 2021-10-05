Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution

Palantir was selected to progress to the next phase of the Army’s competitive $823m indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. After collaborating with the Army on a successful “Test, Fix, Test” process, Palantir will support the Army as they proceed through final testing and fielding.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced it has been selected by the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics to deliver the Army’s Intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation for the Capability Drop 2 (CD-2) program.

Palantir will deploy the Palantir Gotham Platform to support Army Intelligence users worldwide with a globally federated Intelligence data fabric and analytics platform spanning multiple security classifications. This capability will field modern data integration, correlation, fusion, and analytic capabilities that prepare the Army for the next fight against emerging near peer threats.

The Gotham platform is an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources. The Army Intelligence community will use this capability to modernize their data foundation by migrating legacy programs to CD-2. The Army will also use CD-2 to serve as an enabler for future modernization efforts supporting Joint All Domain Operations.

CD-2 is one of several efforts Palantir is working on with PEO IEW&S to modernize the Army’s intelligence enterprise, alongside Capability Drop 1 (CD-1) and the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) programs.

“We look forward to the continued partnership with PEO IEW&S and the Army’s Intelligence Community in providing new and exciting technology that help them in their modernization efforts,” said Doug Philippone, Palantir’s Global Defense Lead.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006168/en/