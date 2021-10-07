checkAd

Deutsche Boerse Says Wohnen Free Float in DAX Will Be Adjusted

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse: Extraordinary free float adjustment in DAX.The free float of Deutsche Wohnen SE changed by more than 10 percentage pointsThe company’s free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 55.16 percent to 32.56 …

Deutsche Boerse Says Wohnen Free Float in DAX Will Be Adjusted (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse: Extraordinary free float adjustment in DAX.The free float of Deutsche Wohnen SE changed by more than 10 percentage pointsThe company's free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 55.16 percent to 32.56 …

