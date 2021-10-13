checkAd

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 19:37  |  22   |   |   

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) for the members of Ally Insurance Group (Ally Insurance). The members include Motors Insurance Corporation and its reinsured subsidiaries, MIC Property and Casualty Insurance Corporation and CIM Insurance Corporation, as well as an affiliate, Ally International Insurance Company Ltd. (AIICL). All companies are domiciled in Detroit, MI, except AIICL, which is domiciled in Bermuda. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Ally Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also reflect drag from the ultimate parent, Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY], a bank holding company that is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Ally Insurance continues to maintain balance sheet strength at the strongest level supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), modest underwriting leverage, prudent reserving and a conservative invested asset base. The group has generated capital through operating earnings, which is reflective of disciplined underwriting, and a steady stream of investment income and realized gains. Earnings remain adequate despite the economic challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to somewhat depressed premium writings for the group’s commercial products given lower dealer vehicle inventory levels.

Ally Insurance has a substantial and well-established presence as a specialized writer of vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection products throughout the United States and Canada, and is also a leading provider of selected commercial insurance coverages, primarily auto physical damage for dealers’ vehicle inventory, throughout the United States. As a result, the group maintains a concentration of underwriting risk in the auto industry. The group is taking steps to expand into other lines of business, including its recent issuing carrier relationship with homeowners insurance group, Hippo Insurance Services, to provide capacity of up to $500 million, with Ally Insurance planning to retain a small portion of the business, subject to certain terms and conditions.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Ally Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) for the members of Ally Insurance Group (Ally Insurance). The members include Motors Insurance Corporation and its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...