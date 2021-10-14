checkAd

Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has doubled the size of the Hope Brook project making us one of the larger land holders in the Hope Brook Camp. Falcon has now staked a total of 1660 claims totaling 41,500 hectares which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold, Benton-Sokoman, and Marvel Discovery Corp. Of paramount importance Sokoman made recent headlines on its lithium pegmatite discovery at Hope Brook less than 400 meters from our newly expanded property boundary. The highly prospective ground held by Falcon shows various lithium clusters that may extend onto our ground. Falcon is currently evaluating the data from the government reports which include high resolution radiometric and magnetic surveys previously completed.

Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, "This newly expanded ground could not have happened at a more precise time, Benton- Sokoman just announced today 2.2 km long .85 km- wide meter dyke system called the "Kraken Pegmatite System Swarm". Identifying fine grain spodumene in several key areas. Of key importance they note the area is wide open for expansion, less than 400 meters from our property boundary and looks to be a parallel structure. This speaks to the multi-commodity nature of the large land package we have acquired. Falcon's land is situated in a very active structural corridor giving us a tremendous opportunity for finding the next potential discovery in this camp. We now have 41,500 Hectares under Falcon's control at Hope Brook."

Figure 1. Regional location of Falcon's Hope Brook gold property.

Within this immediate area, the most significant deposit is the Hope Brook gold mine which was in production from 1987 to 1997 producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook now owned by First Mining has since been optioned to Big Ridge Exploration who have outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 g/t Au for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories (https://firstmininggold.com/projects/partnerships/hope-brook-project/).

